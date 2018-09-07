USARPAC’s Key Spouse of 2018 is part of 196th Infantry Brigade family

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — A devoted spouse and mother of three, Kelly Lynn Norris has been named U.S. Army Pacific’s Key Spouse of 2018.

Norris has supported 196th Infantry Brigade families and service members above expectations. Since coming to the “Charger Ohana,” she’s made a huge impact. She immediately made herself available to spouses or members for any need.

The wife of 1st Sgt. Bryan Norris, Kelly Lynn has been the source of support for several spouses in times of need. Her impact is also felt in every single event the brigade has had, whether decorating, cooking, organizing or hosting innumerable special events. She’s worked hard to invest others and has made the environment around her better through her intentional actions.

As a training support brigade, the 196th Inf. is off island quite often. Without a spouse like Kelly Lynn behind the scenes, assisting with any and all issues or tasks asked of her, the unit would have less without her irreplaceable support.

Outside the brigade footprint, her efforts are very well known and appreciated across all branches, on several installations on the island and by many civilians.

As a member in the Catholic Women of the Chapel, she volunteers her time and talents, supports homeless shelters, participates in numerous beach clean ups, provides aid to spouses whose husbands have departed life too soon and makes herself available for emergency child care. She serves on the CWOC’s board and hospitality committee.

Kelly Lynn also cooks for and feeds family members residing at the Fisher House, at Tripler Army Medical Center, while they are most often going through one of the most difficult times in their lives.

She also assists the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu, facilitating incarcerated women’s abilities to visit with their children for Christmas each year. This requires a huge commitment, organizing transportation for families and then sitting with them for supervision so that the women may have this time with their children.

She spends time assisting the Girl Scouts of America with its cooking collection and sales, as well as teaching the young girls valuable skills through which they will be better and more prepared members of society for the course of their life.

Each year the Fisher House also hosts a Remembrance Run on Ford Island — this year on Saturday, Sept. 8 — to honor the fallen. Organizers set up thousands of combat boots — a monumental task itself. This year, Kelly Lynn and her group made the commitment to create more than 2,500 lei made of red, white and blue ribbon to be draped on every boot in honor of the service members’ sacrifice.

Kelly Lynn has proven time and time again, through her actions, that she will be there to provide any aid, support any person or make any event more meaningful — no matter how much else she may have going on with the countless groups she belongs to.

She is a go to person, someone who is always able and willing to assist without hesitation. She’s one of those persons in your command that you know is a homerun hitter, meaning you know she is always there consistently doing something to improve the atmosphere around her. All this extraordinary effort is why she was selected as the best fit for the Key Spouse award.

During this year’s Remembrance Run, you will see her with three young, reluctant children displaying thousands of boots to honor the fallen. Her husband believes he “absolutely married up.”

“In every aspect of that phrase, this woman is my better half, and our Army and local community is better because of her efforts,” said 1st Sgt. Norris.

Category: Community, Community Relations, Leadership