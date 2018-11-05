Get important information about the TRICARE dental transition

TRICARE

News Release

The deadline for new enrollments in the TRICARE Retiree Dental Program (TRDP) has been extended to November 30, 2018.

For the month of November, we will only be able to process paper enrollment forms, as the Beneficiary Web Enrollment (BWE) website will no longer accept online enrollments. Therefore, please use the paper enrollment form and completion instructions as contained on the trdp.org website here: https://www.trdp.org/retirees/enroll-today.html.

On December 1, it is important to discard all copies of the TRDP enrollment form that you may have on–hand. This is an important step as we want to avoid military retirees getting confused about what program they can enroll in.

Military retirees should go to the TRICARE BENEFEDS website or our FEDVIP website for details on how to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).

We have been very busy working with military retirees educating them about the TRDP transition to the FEDVIP. Open season runs Nov. 12 to Dec. 10, 2018, and military retirees and their eligible family members must select a FEDVIP plan during this timeframe to have dental benefits on Jan. 1, 2019.

Delta Dental offers two high-quality, affordable plans to choose from in the FEDVIP. If you have not already done so, please read the TRDP to FEDVIP Transition Fact Sheet and forward this information to your distribution lists, post it on your social media sites and pass it along to everyone whom you think it will help.

We also offer weekly live webinars discussing the TRDP to FEDVIP transition and a webinar available on-demand at https://www.trdp.org/webinars.html.

Category: Health