VAPIHCS hospital star rating shows modest improvements

HONOLULU — On October 3, 2018, VA released its end of fiscal year 2018 (FY2018) hospital Star ratings, which evaluate and benchmark quality of care delivery at VA medical centers (VAMCs) across the nation. VAPIHCS was one of the facilities that made positive strides in the benchmarks and is striving to continue progress, maintaining a 2-star (out of 5 star) rating.

“This is a step in the right direction to improving quality of services for our Veterans,” said Jennifer Gutowski, medical center director, VAPIHCS. “Over the past year, we identified our opportunities for improvement and implemented solutions to enhance and improve the care we provide for our Veterans. I am especially proud of our employees and the progress they have made to raise VAPIHCS’s performance for our nation’s heroes.”

Compared with data from the same period a year ago, the October 2018 release of VA’s Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) report showed VAPIHCS improved in overall quality in the third quarter. VAPIHCS showed improvement in several areas, including Mental Health experience of care, access to Primary Care and Specialty Care services, and employee satisfaction. VAPIHCS demonstrated a slight decline in the metric related to hospitalizations due to ambulatory care-sensitive conditions, and a multi-disciplinary workgroup is currently working to improve outcomes in this area.

“There’s no doubt that there’s still plenty of work to do, but I’m proud of our employees, who work tirelessly to move VA in the right direction for Veterans and taxpayers,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

