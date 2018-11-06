Pacific Regional Trials (Wounded Warrior Games) at Schofield Barracks Nov. 6-16

More than 150 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from across the Pacific, Atlantic and Central regions of the United States will come together to compete in 12 adaptive sporting events for a chance to progress to the 2019 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games, and possibly the International Invictus Games.

Warrior athletes in the competition participate in a number of events to include archery, cycling, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, wheelchair basketball, track and field, and new this year, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair tennis, and golf.

The Trials showcase the importance of participating in adaptive reconditioning sports, which helps wounded warriors heal physically, emotionally, socially and psychologically while empowering them to remain resilient. This competition coincides with the military observance for November, “Warrior Care Month,” which recognizes Soldiers undergoing rehabilitative care throughout the year.

Warrior care is an enduring responsibility, and military medical facilities provide some of the most advanced medical care available to enable wounded warriors to live healthy, active lives.

“We expect this year to be the best Trials yet for our Wounded Warriors. We have all 14 (U.S. Army) Warrior Transition Battalions coming to Hawaii this year,” said Warrior Transition Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Erik Kjonnerod. “These Trial competitions demonstrate the importance of the Warrior Care and Transition Program in the recovery and transition of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers. The Trials competition is a chance for our wounded, ill and injured Soldiers to show their resiliency and how they are capable of overcoming any challenge.”

Tripler Army Medical Center has been healing Heroes since before the attacks on Pearl Harbor and continues to serve 264,000 local active duty, guard/reserve and retired military personnel, their families and veteran beneficiaries. Tripler treats 171,000 referral personnel to include residents of nine U.S. affiliated jurisdictions (American Samoa, Guam, and the former Trust Territories), and forward-deployed forces in more than 40 countries throughout the Pacific. Trust Tripler Army Medical Center to heal Heroes.