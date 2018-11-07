Exchange extended holiday return policy offers convenience for military shoppers

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS — To make this holiday season less stressful for military shoppers, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy for items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24.

The Exchange’s standard policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after purchase with a sales receipt or online order confirmation depending on the item. The holiday return policy extends these terms through Jan. 31.

“Sometimes you get that perfect gift—and sometimes you don’t,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With the Exchange’s extended return policy, Airmen, Soldiers, retirees and Veterans will have plenty of time to make an effortless exchange or a trouble-free return.”

Veterans who have registered to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com can use the extended holiday return policy. They can return ShopMyExchange.com merchandise purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 by mail or by calling 1-800-527-2345 for assistance through Jan. 31.

Shoppers can find out more information or return items purchased in-store or through ShopMyExchange.com by visiting their local Exchange customer service.

