U.S. Army Audit Agency settles into Aloha Center, Fort Shafter

| November 7, 2018 | 0 Comments
The Auditor General of the Army, Anne L. Richards, and the commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, Col. Thomas J. Barrett, untie the lei opening the U.S. Army Audit Agency at the Aloha Center, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (Photo by Aiko Rose Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

The Auditor General of the Army, Anne L. Richards, and the commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, Col. Thomas J. Barrett, untie the lei opening the U.S. Army Audit Agency at the Aloha Center, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, as Tom Robertson, program director, Pacific Theater Audits, looks on behind Barrett. (Photo by Aiko Rose Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Aiko Rose Brum
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army Audit Agency has moved into its new facility at the Aloha Center, here. The agency, which serves the Army’s needs by helping senior leaders assess and mitigate risk, provides leaders with solutions that improve processes through independent internal auditing services, according to the USAAA mission statement.

Personnel enjoyed a delicious vanilla and cream cake after the U.S. Army Audit Agency received its green ti lei ribbon opening from senior leaders. (Photo by Aiko Rose Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Personnel receive a slice of a vanilla and cream cake after the U.S. Army Audit Agency opens following a green ti lei ribbon opening from senior leaders. (Photo by Aiko Rose Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, Col. Thomas J. Barrett, and his senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey P. Cereghino, attended the event. Also, the Auditor General of the Army, Anne L. Richards , and her executive officer, Col. Eric A. Martinez, were on hand.

Barrett thanked Richards for coming to support her agency.

“You and your team are critical to the Army’s mission out here,” he said.

“We appreciate your support in helping us get situated, here, too,” Richards responded.

All had received a tour of the USAAA area and expressed appreciation for its many capabilities.

“We did improve our space,” said Tom Robertson, program director, USAAA. “It makes for good teamwork.”

Robertson explained that about 526 personnel, worldwide, can audit just about every function within the U.S. Army. Hawaii has 10 personnel who review best business practices, check to see if all makes sense and determine what can be done better to help the Army.

“We make recommendations to the Army that could save money, make the process better and could make Soldiers safer,” said Robertson. “There are a lot of good things that come from our recommendations. We really dive into the process.”

Members of Hawaii's U.S. Army Audit Agency gather for a remembrance photo with Anne L. Richards (front, left with white lei), Auditor General of the Army; Col. Thomas J. Barrett (second row, fourth from right), commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey P. Cereghino (far right), senior enlisted adviser, USAG-HI, after the USAAA opens following a green ti lei ribbon opening. (Photo by Aiko Rose Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Members of Hawaii’s U.S. Army Audit Agency gather for a photo with Anne L. Richards (front, left with white lei), Auditor General of the Army; Col. Thomas J. Barrett (second row, fourth from right), commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey P. Cereghino (far right), senior enlisted adviser, USAG-HI, after the USAAA opens following a green ti lei ribbon opening. (Photo by Aiko Rose Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Tags: ,

Category: Leadership, News, Observances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»