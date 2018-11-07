U.S. Army Audit Agency settles into Aloha Center, Fort Shafter

Aiko Rose Brum

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army Audit Agency has moved into its new facility at the Aloha Center, here. The agency, which serves the Army’s needs by helping senior leaders assess and mitigate risk, provides leaders with solutions that improve processes through independent internal auditing services, according to the USAAA mission statement.

The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, Col. Thomas J. Barrett, and his senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey P. Cereghino, attended the event. Also, the Auditor General of the Army, Anne L. Richards , and her executive officer, Col. Eric A. Martinez, were on hand.

Barrett thanked Richards for coming to support her agency.

“You and your team are critical to the Army’s mission out here,” he said.

“We appreciate your support in helping us get situated, here, too,” Richards responded.

All had received a tour of the USAAA area and expressed appreciation for its many capabilities.

“We did improve our space,” said Tom Robertson, program director, USAAA. “It makes for good teamwork.”

Robertson explained that about 526 personnel, worldwide, can audit just about every function within the U.S. Army. Hawaii has 10 personnel who review best business practices, check to see if all makes sense and determine what can be done better to help the Army.

“We make recommendations to the Army that could save money, make the process better and could make Soldiers safer,” said Robertson. “There are a lot of good things that come from our recommendations. We really dive into the process.”

