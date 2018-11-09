Wounded Warrior-Eagle Scout Blood Drive at Schofield Exchange, Nov. 10

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The Armed Service Blood Program at Tripler Army Medical Center is partnering with the Boy Scouts of America to host a Wounded Warrior Blood Drive Nov. 10, 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Schofield Barracks Post Exchange.

Eagle Scout Candidate, Kai Guzior thought a wounded warrior blood drive would be a good idea for his Eagle project, which requires a scout to demonstrate leadership skills that benefit the community.

“I noticed on the Tripler Facebook page that the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials is taking place (at Schofield Barracks, Nov. 6-16), and also that blood is really needed at Tripler,” Guzior said.

The Armed Services Blood Program collects blood from the military for the military, and the Tripler Blood Donor Center is hoping for at least 40 blood donors at this upcoming blood drive.

Guzior said, “I’d be really happy if we get 100 donors.”

The project is especially meaningful to Guzior because he comes from a military family.

“The blood that is donated is going to help military families and Soldiers in combat in need of blood,” he said.

Michelle Himalaya, Tripler Blood Donor Center recruiter, also stressed the importance of donating blood while recently speaking to over 100 wounded warrior athletes here to compete in the Trials.

“Many don’t realize that surgeries do not take place unless there is blood available on the shelf,” Himalaya said. “I know a Soldier that used over 100 pints of blood while he was deployed, just for one surgery … it took over 100 of you to donate blood for him to be alive today.”

A portion of the blood collected this Saturday will help fill the shelves at Tripler to care for service members, veterans, retirees, and their families. A large portion will also be sent to deployed service members around the world.

