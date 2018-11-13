2018 Pacific Regional Trials posts indoor rowing finals

Story and photos by

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Wounded warrior athletes competed in the indoor rowing finals Nov. 9, at the Family Gym, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials.

The sport of indoor rowing is a new event added to this year’s regional competition that offers both strength training and cardiovascular benefits for all body types and fitness levels.

Rowing competitor, Staff Sgt. Max Stone, assigned to the Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion said, “I have a new respect for rowing … it is a very difficult full body workout.”

Indoor rowing includes events in the men’s and women’s categories which cover a one-minute individual sprint race and a four-minute individual endurance race. Athletes may compete in one or both events and set their own resistance levels. Rowing performance is measured by distance in meters and athletes are assigned to different classification categories based on their functional abilities.

Throughout the regional trials, wounded warrior athletes have the opportunity to compete in a variety of adaptive sports and reconditioning activities, receiving training from highly skilled coaches who are leaders in their field, and in some cases Paralympians.

“I did a couple of practices earlier in the week to prepare, and I was able to beat my practice distances, so I’m happy with my performance,” added Stone.

The 2018 Pacific Regional Trials highlights the benefits of participating in adaptive sports bringing together approximately 100 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and Veterans representing U.S. Army Regional Health Commands from across the Pacific, Atlantic and Central. Following the trials, the top athletes will be selected from across the regions to progress to Army Trials, the pre-qualifying event for the Department of Defense Warrior Games.

(See more photos at https://www.army.mil/article/213676/.)

