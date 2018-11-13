2018 Pacific Regional Trials posts indoor rowing finals

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Pfc. Raymond Piper, assigned to the Fort Drum Warrior Transition Battalion, competes in the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials rowing finals, Nov. 9, at the Family Gym. Indoor rowing is a new adaptive reconditioning activity at this year’s Trials that offers both strength training and cardiovascular benefits for all body types and fitness levels. About 100 wounded, ill, or injured active duty Soldiers and Veterans participate in a series of adaptive sporting events at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 6-16, hosted by the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion and Regional Health Command – Pacific. (Photo by Leanne Thomas)
Story and photos by
Leanne Thomas
Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Wounded warrior athletes competed in the indoor rowing finals Nov. 9, at the Family Gym, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials.
The sport of indoor rowing is a new event added to this year’s regional competition that offers both strength training and cardiovascular benefits for all body types and fitness levels.
Rowing competitor, Staff Sgt. Max Stone, assigned to the Fort Bragg Warrior Transition Battalion said, “I have a new respect for rowing … it is a very difficult full body workout.”
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Maj. Kristina Carney, assigned to the Warrior Transition Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, competes in the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials rowing finals, Nov. 9, at the Family Gym. Indoor rowing is a new adaptive reconditioning activity at this year’s Trials that offers both strength training and cardiovascular benefits for all body types and fitness levels. About 100 wounded, ill, or injured active duty Soldiers and Veterans from the U.S. Army Regional Health Commands in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Central regions participate in a series of adaptive sporting events at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 6-16, hosted by the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion and Regional Health Command – Pacific. (Photo Credit: Leanne Thomas, Tripler Army Medical Center)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Lt. Col. Eric Kjonnerod, Warrior Transition Battalion-Hawaii, commander, and Spc. Kevin Holyan, wounded warrior athlete from the Fort Same Houston Warrior Transition Battalion during the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials indoor rowing medal ceremony, Nov. 10, at Martinez Gym, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. During the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials about 100 wounded, ill, or injured active duty Soldiers and Veterans participate in a series of adaptive sporting events at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 6-16, hosted by the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion and Regional Health Command – Pacific. (Photo by Leanne Thomas)
Indoor rowing includes events in the men’s and women’s categories which cover a one-minute individual sprint race and a four-minute individual endurance race. Athletes may compete in one or both events and set their own resistance levels. Rowing performance is measured by distance in meters and athletes are assigned to different classification categories based on their functional abilities.
Throughout the regional trials, wounded warrior athletes have the opportunity to compete in a variety of adaptive sports and reconditioning activities, receiving training from highly skilled coaches who are leaders in their field, and in some cases Paralympians.
“I did a couple of practices earlier in the week to prepare, and I was able to beat my practice distances, so I’m happy with my performance,” added Stone.
The 2018 Pacific Regional Trials highlights the benefits of participating in adaptive sports bringing together approximately 100 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and Veterans representing U.S. Army Regional Health Commands from across the Pacific, Atlantic and Central. Following the trials, the top athletes will be selected from across the regions to progress to Army Trials, the pre-qualifying event for the Department of Defense Warrior Games.
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – (From left to right) Spc. Clifton Washington, Lt. Col. Eric Kjonnerod, Warrior Transition Battalion-Hawaii, commander, Spc. Brandon Nielsen, and Staff Sgt. Max Stone during the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials indoor rowing medal ceremony, Nov. 10, at Martinez Gym, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. During the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials about 100 wounded, ill, or injured active duty Soldiers and Veterans participate in a series of adaptive sporting events at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 6-16, hosted by the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Warrior Transition Battalion and Regional Health Command – Pacific. (Photo by Leanne Thomas)
