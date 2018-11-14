Exchange unveils deals for eight-day stretch of military-exclusive holiday savings

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has unveiled deals for each of the back-to-back sales daily from Thanksgiving through Nov. 30.

Deals start at midnight Central Standard Time on Thanksgiving, when military shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com to save on the season’s hottest electronics, housewares, apparel and more from the comfort of their own homes. Savings include:

8 GB MacBook with Retina Display ($1,039, regular $1,289)

Women’s Michael Kors sneakers ($39, regular $99)

25 percent off select watch brands

The Exchange’s Black Friday sale kicks off at midnight Central Standard Time at ShopMyExchange.com. Service members and families can shop the sale in person beginning at 6 a.m. in CONUS Exchange stores, 7 a.m. in the Pacific (5 a.m. in Guam) and 8 a.m. in Europe. Deals include:

75-inch LG 4K Smart TV ($999, regular $1,499).

Samsung Family Hub French door refrigerator ($2,099, regular $3,299).

25 percent of all prestige handbag including Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Dooney & Burke and more.

15 percent off any food purchase made with a MILITARY STAR card at participating Exchange restaurants.

Free gourmet fries with the purchase of any Philly cheese steak and drink at Charley’s.

On Nov. 24, the Exchange stores will open at their usual times for a special Saturday sale event, with deals also available at ShopMyExchange.com. More online and in-store savings will follow Nov. 25 through 29.

“The Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber week specials are just the beginning of what will be a huge season of sales and savings at Exchanges around the world,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “From electronics to handbags to toys, the Exchange has everything military families need, at the right price.”

For more information on the Exchange’s post-Thanksgiving sales, contact your local Exchange at ShopMyExchange.com/exchange-stores/.

Category: Community