Thanksgiving meals to be served at DFACs on Wednesday, Nov. 21st
Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield Dining Facilities
THANKSGIVING MEAL HOURS
|
Unit Facility
|Location
|Holiday Meal
Served
|Bldg#
|Meal hours
(Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)
|Name of
Food Ops Sgt
|Phone#
|
3rd Brigade
(C Quad)
|Schofield Barracks
|21 NOV
|S-357
|0700-0800 / 1100-1400 / 1630-1800
|SFC Singmanichanh, Mirinda
|655-4833
|
25th STB
(K Quad)
|Schofield Barracks
|21 NOV
|S-780
|0700-0800 / 1100-1400 / 1630-1800
|SSG Trotter, Dantae
|655-6333
|25th CAB
|
Wheeler Army Airfield
|21 NOV
|S-102
|
0700-0800 / 1100-1400 / Closed
|SFC Campbell, Christopher
|655-2503
|NCOA
|Wheeler Army Airfield
|21 NOV
|S-6056
|0700-0800 / 1145-1315 / Closed
|SFC Cadavona, Michael
|
656-0465
The meal price for the Thanksgiving meal during the lunch period is $9.10. The holiday meal rate will be charged to all officers and enlisted members receiving an allowance for subsistence (BAS).
DOD civilians, retired military personnel, entertainment groups, civilian dignitaries and military guests are authorized to dine in appropriated fund dining facilities during special holidays.
The discounted meal rate of $6.80 will be charged to all spouses and dependents of enlisted personnel in the pay grades E-1 through E-4.
Dining facility (DFAC) menus follow.
POC for this message is the Installation Food Program Manager: Mr. Richard S. Francois at 808-655-0196.
Menu at Noncommissioned Officers Academy (NCOA)
