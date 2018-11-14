Thanksgiving meals to be served at DFACs on Wednesday, Nov. 21st

Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield Dining Facilities

THANKSGIVING MEAL HOURS

Unit Facility Location Holiday Meal Served Bldg# Meal hours (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner) Name of Food Ops Sgt Phone# 3rd Brigade (C Quad) Schofield Barracks 21 NOV S-357 0700-0800 / 1100-1400 / 1630-1800 SFC Singmanichanh, Mirinda 655-4833 25th STB (K Quad) Schofield Barracks 21 NOV S-780 0700-0800 / 1100-1400 / 1630-1800 SSG Trotter, Dantae 655-6333 25th CAB Wheeler Army Airfield 21 NOV S-102 0700-0800 / 1100-1400 / Closed SFC Campbell, Christopher 655-2503 NCOA Wheeler Army Airfield 21 NOV S-6056 0700-0800 / 1145-1315 / Closed SFC Cadavona, Michael 656-0465

The meal price for the Thanksgiving meal during the lunch period is $9.10. The holiday meal rate will be charged to all officers and enlisted members receiving an allowance for subsistence (BAS).

DOD civilians, retired military personnel, entertainment groups, civilian dignitaries and military guests are authorized to dine in appropriated fund dining facilities during special holidays.

The discounted meal rate of $6.80 will be charged to all spouses and dependents of enlisted personnel in the pay grades E-1 through E-4.

Dining facility (DFAC) menus follow.

POC for this message is the Installation Food Program Manager: Mr. Richard S. Francois at 808-655-0196.

Menu at Noncommissioned Officers Academy (NCOA)

Category: News, Observances