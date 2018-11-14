Thanksgiving meals to be served at DFACs on Wednesday, Nov. 21st

| November 14, 2018 | 0 Comments

Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield Dining Facilities

THANKSGIVING MEAL HOURS

Unit Facility

 Location Holiday Meal

Served

 Bldg# Meal hours

(Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)

 Name of

Food Ops Sgt

 Phone#

3rd Brigade

(C Quad)

 Schofield Barracks 21 NOV S-357 0700-08001100-1400 / 1630-1800 SFC Singmanichanh, Mirinda 655-4833

25th STB

(K Quad)

 Schofield Barracks 21 NOV S-780 0700-08001100-1400 / 1630-1800 SSG Trotter, Dantae 655-6333
25th CAB

Wheeler Army Airfield

 21 NOV S-102

0700-08001100-1400 Closed

 SFC Campbell, Christopher 655-2503
NCOA Wheeler Army Airfield 21 NOV S-6056 0700-08001145-1315 Closed SFC Cadavona, Michael

656-0465

 

The meal price for the Thanksgiving meal during the lunch period is $9.10. The holiday meal rate will be charged to all officers and enlisted members receiving an allowance for subsistence (BAS).

DOD civilians, retired military personnel, entertainment groups, civilian dignitaries and military guests are authorized to dine in appropriated fund dining facilities during special holidays.

The discounted meal rate of $6.80 will be charged to all spouses and dependents of enlisted personnel in the pay grades E-1 through E-4.

Dining facility (DFAC) menus follow.

POC for this message is the Installation Food Program Manager: Mr. Richard S. Francois at 808-655-0196.

Menu at K Quad, 25th Special Troops Battalion

Menu at K Quad, 25th Sustainment Brigade

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Menu at C Quad, 3rd Brigade

Menu at C Quad, 3rd Brigade

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Menu at 25th CAB, Wings of Lightning

Menu at 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Lightning

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Menu at NCOA

Menu at Noncommissioned Officers Academy (NCOA)

