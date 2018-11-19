It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at KMC!

Kilauea Military Camp

News Release

KILAUEA MILITARY CAMP, Hawaii — The holidays are a time of tradition for the employees of Kilauea Military Camp (KMC), in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, who have created their own tradition by decorating the front row cottages.

The “Holiday Challenge” is a friendly holiday decorating competition between KMC Departments. KMC Lodging guests, our park partners and employees, and the local community are invited to vote on their top three favorites. The decorations are completed by the day after Thanksgiving and remain up until January 1, 2019.

KMC invites everyone to view the cottages during the day to see the special details, or especially in the evening when the cottages are ablaze with lights from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Ballots and ballot boxes are located at the Front Desk, Crater Rim Café, General Store, and Recreation Lodge.

KMC is the only MWR facility on Hawaii Island, and we invite you to discover the island while relaxing with us.

Book you reservation by calling (808) 976-8333 or on-line at www.KilaueaMilitaryCamp.com.

Category: Community, News