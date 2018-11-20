Don’t delay – Federal Benefits open season is underway

TRICARE

News Release

The first week of the Federal Benefits Open Season is behind us and the results are in. More than a quarter million of you enrolled in the U.S Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). If you haven’t enrolled yet, don’t delay. Open season ends Dec. 10, 2018. If you’re eligible, make your health care a priority and enroll now.

Are You Eligible for FEDVIP?

Are you a retired service member or their family? If so, and you were eligible for the TRICARE Retiree Dental Program, you may be eligible for FEDVIP dental coverage. Also, you may be eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage if you’re enrolled in a TRICARE health plan.

Are you a family member of an active duty service member? If so, you may be eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage if you’re enrolled in a TRICARE health plan.

Your FEDVIP coverage will start Jan. 1, 2019. Use the FEDVIP Eligibility Tool if you aren’t sure if you’re eligible for FEDVIP.

Two Open Seasons

Two different open seasons are underway until Dec. 10, 2018. Along with the Federal Benefits Open Season for dental and vision coverage above, there’s the TRICARE Open Season for health plan coverage. TRICARE Open Season is for enrollment in a TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select health plan. If you and your family members don’t want to make any changes to your TRICARE health plan, you don’t have to do anything.

Learn more on the Open Season page. Both deadlines are Dec. 10, 2018. Don’t wait until the last minute to make decisions about your 2019 health care coverage. Enroll today!

