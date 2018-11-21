Garrison commander gives Thanksgiving message

COL Tom Barrett

Commander

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

To the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii team — I just want to take a moment and say thank you on this holiday. Thanks to all of you for everything you and your families do in support of all those who live, work and play on our bases here in Hawaii. I am grateful to be a part of your team and to serve the Army community here with you.

Many will spend the day with friends and family, watching football, and eating and sharing a meal; some might even choose to have some pie; in fact, I may even have some pumpkin haupia pie in my fridge right now. I expect some will even brave the crowds in search of black Friday deals.

I think it is worth taking a moment to express some gratitude and reflect on this day, which was set aside by our Nation to reflect and be grateful for the freedom, and opportunity we have here. As John F. Kennedy said, “We must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”

Wherever you are, if you are at home, with family, traveling, or just enjoying something you take pleasure and find peace in, Jill and I wish you the very best this thanksgiving and are grateful for all you do serving

others here in Hawaii.

With warm regards and gratitude,

Tom

