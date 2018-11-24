2018 Pacific Regional Trials closes

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Warrior Transition Battalion-Hawaii, known as WTB Hawaii, officiated the closing ceremony for the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials, a 10-day adaptive sports competition, held at Weyand Field, Nov. 16.

The multi-sporting event brought together nearly 100 wounded warrior athletes representing 12 WTBs from across the Pacific, Atlantic, and Central regions, to participate in 11 sports: archery, cycling, shooting, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and new events this year, wheelchair tennis, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf.

“A few weeks ago you were welcomed here as part of the opening ceremony with a Ha’a, or war dance, of the Polynesian warrior culture,” said Col. Trevor J. Walker, deputy commander, 25th Infantry Division (New Zealand). “It seems only right that the closing ceremony continues that same Polynesian theme … and as somebody born and raised in Polynesia, I am most comfortable with this.”

Walker was the guest speaker for the ceremony and recited a Polynesian warrior chant spoken in Maori, the native language of New Zealand, followed with a translation acknowledging the “warrior spirit,” and the spirit of the “games.”

Adaptive sports are essential in helping recovering Soldiers and Veterans come to terms with wounds, injuries or illness, and understand recovery is achievable by focusing on ability rather than inability.

To the competitors, Walker said, “I thank you for showing your spirit, your dedication, your service, and sacrifice … in what Theodore Roosevelt in his great speech on human endeavor called ‘The Arena’ said, ‘Your place is assuredly not with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. You all have faced great personal and individual battles, and have more to face.’”

During the Trials, athletes were classified based on their functional abilities per the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games and the World Para Athletics classification system.

The individual sports competitions included separate events for each classification category. For team sports, classification categories also come into play as part of the rules of the game.

The wheelchair tennis competition took place on Nov. 6 with eight two-person teams organized by regions, including two Veteran only teams. The teams competed in a best two of three single elimination format and a best three of five for third place and the championship.

Regional Health Command Atlantic (RHC-A) team of Sgt. 1st Class Shannon McLimans and Sgt. Johnathan Weasner won the championship match over another RHC-A team of Sgt. 1st Class Ian Crawley and Spc. Zachary Owens, three games to two.

The swimming finals on Nov. 7 included the men’s and women’s freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke events in distances of 50 and 100-meters with eight events, and five to six heats per event.

Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii

Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii

3rd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood

2nd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell

3rd Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM

Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii

Women’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Hood

2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning

3rd Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning

Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood

2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s 100-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM

Women’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Rich Tinney, WTB Fort Hood

2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM

2nd Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell

3rd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood

Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM

Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning

2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning

3rd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Drum

Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir

2nd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood

3rd Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg

The sport of indoor rowing was a new event added to this year’s regional competition and included a one-minute individual sprint race and a four-minute individual endurance race in both men’s and women’s categories.

Women’s 1-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM

Women’s 1-minute Race, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 1-minute Race, 1.0 Classification

1st Place: Kevin Hoylan, WTB Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)

Men’s 1-minute Race, 2.0 Classification

1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s 1-minute Race, 4.0 Classification

1st Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning

Men’s 1-minute Race, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning

2nd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 1-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: Steven Wurth, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 1-minute Race, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s 4-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM

Women’s 4-minute Race, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 4-minute Race, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 4-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 4-minute Race, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: Laumatalelei Pelesasa, WTB Hawaii

3rd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

The fourth competitive event of the Trials featured another first-time event. Thirty-two athletes competed in four weight classes for men and three for women in adaptive powerlifting.

Five female athletes were awarded medals in three different weight classes. Spc. Taylor Ingle from WTB Hawaii won gold in the 55.01 to 67 kilogram category. In the 67.01 to 86 kg weight class, Spc. Kaylor Ketron, also WTB Hawaii, won the bronze, Capt. Casey Turner from the Fort Bragg WTB won silver and Pfc. Nakita Bowen from the Fort Drum WTB won gold. In the 86.01 and up category, Staff Sgt. Katherine Young from the Fort Bragg WTB earned the gold medal.

In the male category, up to 72 kg, Spc. Weston Stevens from the Fort Campbell WTB won the bronze, Sgt. 1st Class Charles Sites from the Fort Bragg WTB won silver, and Sgt. Johnathan Weasner from the Fort Campbell WTB won gold. In the 72.01 to 88 kg category, Sgt. Ricardo Berry from the Fort Hood WTB won bronze, Sgt. Jose Gullien Verde from the Fort Stewart WTB earned silver and Staff Sgt. Paul Reifke from the Fort Belvoir WTB won gold. In the 88.01 to 107 kg category, U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. Jerome Faasu won bronze, Sgt. Shawon Nelson from the Fort Belvoir WTB won silver and Spc. Alexander Herrera from the Fort Drum WTB won the gold. In the 107 kg and up category, U.S. Army Veteran Spc. Ulukita won silver and Staff Sgt. Samuels Daniels, a 2018 Warrior Games participant, won the gold.

The cycling competition included hand, recumbent, and upright bicycles.

Women’s Handcycle, H5 Classification

1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM

Women’s Recumbent, T2 Classification

1st Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii

Women’s Upright, C6 Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s Handcycle, H3 Classification

1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Handcycle, H5 Classification

1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Steven Wurth, WTB Fort Campbell

Men’s Handcycle, Open Classification

1st Place: Giovanni Albach, WTB JBLM

2nd Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s Recumbent, T2 Classification

1st Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir

2nd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Shawon Nelson, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Recumbent, Open Classification

1st Place: Charles Sites, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Upright, C5 Classification

1st Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii

Men’s Upright, C6 Classification

1st Place: Ian Crawley, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood

The track events comprised of the standing and wheelchair racing categories at distances of 100, 200, 800 and 1500-meters.

Women’s 100-meter, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii

Women’s 100-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum

Women’s 100-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s 100-meter, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 100-meter, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Giovanni Alback, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: Joseph Henao, WTB Fort Stewart

Men’s 100-meter, 4.0 Classification

1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 100-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Holt Pride, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 100-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Juan Wilson, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Esteban Marin, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 100-meter, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson

3rd Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning

Men’s 800-meter, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Giovanni Albach, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: Joel England, WTB Fort Riley

Men’s 1500-meter, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

Men’s 1500-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Anthony Mills, WTB JBLM

2nd Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood

3rd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 1500-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 1500-meter, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning

2nd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Weston Stephens, WTB Fort Campbell

Women’s 200-meter, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii

Women’s 200-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum

Women’s 200-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s 200-meter, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 200-meter, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Giovanni Alback, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: Joel England, WTB Fort Riley

Men’s 200-meter, 4.0 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum

Men’s 200-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Holt Pride, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum

3rd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii

Men’s 200-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Juan Wilson, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Esteban Marin, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s 200-meter, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson

3rd Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning

The field events included seated and standing shot put and discus events.

Women’s Seated Shot Put, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s Seated Shot Put, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Seated Shot Put, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Ronald Knowles, WTB Hawaii

Men’s Seated Shot Put, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Cory Ivins, WTB Fort Stewart

2nd Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir

3rd Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

Women’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum

Women’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s Standing Shot Put, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Jennifer Owen, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Rae Ann Butts, WTB Fort Hood

Men’s Standing Shot Put, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: Tim Bomke, WTB, JBLM

3rd Place: Ricardo Berry, WTB, Fort Hood

Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning

Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Jerome Faasu, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii

3rd Place: Shawon Nelson, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM

2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: James Abood, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Standing Shot Put, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Zachary Owens, WTB Fort Belvoir

3rd Place: Ulukita, WTB Hawaii

Women’s Seated Discus, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg

Men’s Seated Discus, 2.0 Classification

1st Place: Kevin Holyan, WTB JBSA

Men’s Seated Discus, 3.0 Classification

1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir

Men’s Seated Discus, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Ronald Knowles, WTB Hawaii

Men’s Seated Discus, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell

2nd Place: Cory Ivins, WTB Fort Stewart

3rd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood

Women’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum

Women’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg

Women’s Standing Discus, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Jennifer Owen, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Rae Ann Butts, WTB Fort Hood

Men’s Standing Discus, 4.5 Classification

1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum

2nd Place: Ricardo Berry, WTB Fort Hood

3rd Place: Tim Bomke, WTB JBLM

Men’s Standing Discus, 5.0 Classification

1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning

Men’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification

1st Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii

2nd Place: Laumatalelei Pelesasa, WTB Hawaii

3rd Place: Jerome Faasu, WTB Hawaii

Men’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification

1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM

2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM

3rd Place: David Trinidad, WTB Fort Stewart

Men’s Standing Discus, 6.0 Classification

1st Place: Zachary Owens, WTB Fort Belvoir

2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Ulukita, WTB Hawaii

The archery competition included two categories: individual compound open and individual recurve open.

Individual Compound Open

1st Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg

2nd Place: Sean Miller, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Jeffrey Keith, WTB Fort Riley

Individual Recurve Open

1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM

2nd Place: Jarrad Britt, WTB JBSA

3rd Place: Scott Becker, WTB Hawaii

Competitors used air pistols and air rifles to fire a series of shots at stationary, electronic targets during the shooting events. Shooting categories included air pistol and air rifle (prone), all at a distance of 10-meters. (Note there were two-second place medalists for the 10-meter air pistol event.)

10-meter Air Pistol

1st Place: Matthew Brown, JBSA

2nd Place: Daniel Foiles, JBLM

2nd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg

3rd Place: Jeffrey Keith, WTB Fort Riley

10-meter Air Rifle – Prone

1st Place: Jacob Kirby, WTB Fort Carson

2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning

3rd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson

The top three WTBs for the most medals were:

1st Place: WTB Fort Bragg, 59 total medals (28 gold medals)

2nd Place: WTB Hawaii, 40 total medals (18 gold medals)

3rd Place: WTB Fort Drum, 30 total medals (18 gold medals)

Following the Trials, the coaches and staff evaluate the results and select the top athletes to progress to the 2019 Army Trials, the pre-qualifying event for the 2019 DOD Warrior Games.

For more information about Pacific Regional Trials visit, https://www.tamc.amedd.army.mil/wtb/prt_2018.htm. For more information about the Army Trials and the U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition Program visit, http://www.wct.army.mil.

