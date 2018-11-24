2018 Pacific Regional Trials closes
Tripler Army Medical Center
News Release
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Warrior Transition Battalion-Hawaii, known as WTB Hawaii, officiated the closing ceremony for the 2018 Pacific Regional Trials, a 10-day adaptive sports competition, held at Weyand Field, Nov. 16.
The multi-sporting event brought together nearly 100 wounded warrior athletes representing 12 WTBs from across the Pacific, Atlantic, and Central regions, to participate in 11 sports: archery, cycling, shooting, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and new events this year, wheelchair tennis, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and golf.
“A few weeks ago you were welcomed here as part of the opening ceremony with a Ha’a, or war dance, of the Polynesian warrior culture,” said Col. Trevor J. Walker, deputy commander, 25th Infantry Division (New Zealand). “It seems only right that the closing ceremony continues that same Polynesian theme … and as somebody born and raised in Polynesia, I am most comfortable with this.”
Walker was the guest speaker for the ceremony and recited a Polynesian warrior chant spoken in Maori, the native language of New Zealand, followed with a translation acknowledging the “warrior spirit,” and the spirit of the “games.”
Adaptive sports are essential in helping recovering Soldiers and Veterans come to terms with wounds, injuries or illness, and understand recovery is achievable by focusing on ability rather than inability.
To the competitors, Walker said, “I thank you for showing your spirit, your dedication, your service, and sacrifice … in what Theodore Roosevelt in his great speech on human endeavor called ‘The Arena’ said, ‘Your place is assuredly not with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. You all have faced great personal and individual battles, and have more to face.’”
During the Trials, athletes were classified based on their functional abilities per the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games and the World Para Athletics classification system.
The individual sports competitions included separate events for each classification category. For team sports, classification categories also come into play as part of the rules of the game.
The wheelchair tennis competition took place on Nov. 6 with eight two-person teams organized by regions, including two Veteran only teams. The teams competed in a best two of three single elimination format and a best three of five for third place and the championship.
Regional Health Command Atlantic (RHC-A) team of Sgt. 1st Class Shannon McLimans and Sgt. Johnathan Weasner won the championship match over another RHC-A team of Sgt. 1st Class Ian Crawley and Spc. Zachary Owens, three games to two.
The swimming finals on Nov. 7 included the men’s and women’s freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke events in distances of 50 and 100-meters with eight events, and five to six heats per event.
Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB Joint Base Lewis-McChord
Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
3rd Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM
Men’s 50-meter Freestyle, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
3rd Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 50-meter Backstroke, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Rich Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Michael Reeves, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
3rd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood
Men’s 100-meter Freestyle, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
3rd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Drum
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir
2nd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Steven Baugus, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood
3rd Place: Takumi Abe, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 50-meter Breaststroke, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Shannon McLimans, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
The sport of indoor rowing was a new event added to this year’s regional competition and included a one-minute individual sprint race and a four-minute individual endurance race in both men’s and women’s categories.
Women’s 1-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 1-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 1-minute Race, 1.0 Classification
1st Place: Kevin Hoylan, WTB Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA)
Men’s 1-minute Race, 2.0 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s 1-minute Race, 4.0 Classification
1st Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s 1-minute Race, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
2nd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 1-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Steven Wurth, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 1-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 4-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s 4-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 4-minute Race, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 4-minute Race, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 4-minute Race, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Laumatalelei Pelesasa, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
The fourth competitive event of the Trials featured another first-time event. Thirty-two athletes competed in four weight classes for men and three for women in adaptive powerlifting.
Five female athletes were awarded medals in three different weight classes. Spc. Taylor Ingle from WTB Hawaii won gold in the 55.01 to 67 kilogram category. In the 67.01 to 86 kg weight class, Spc. Kaylor Ketron, also WTB Hawaii, won the bronze, Capt. Casey Turner from the Fort Bragg WTB won silver and Pfc. Nakita Bowen from the Fort Drum WTB won gold. In the 86.01 and up category, Staff Sgt. Katherine Young from the Fort Bragg WTB earned the gold medal.
In the male category, up to 72 kg, Spc. Weston Stevens from the Fort Campbell WTB won the bronze, Sgt. 1st Class Charles Sites from the Fort Bragg WTB won silver, and Sgt. Johnathan Weasner from the Fort Campbell WTB won gold. In the 72.01 to 88 kg category, Sgt. Ricardo Berry from the Fort Hood WTB won bronze, Sgt. Jose Gullien Verde from the Fort Stewart WTB earned silver and Staff Sgt. Paul Reifke from the Fort Belvoir WTB won gold. In the 88.01 to 107 kg category, U.S. Army Veteran Sgt. Jerome Faasu won bronze, Sgt. Shawon Nelson from the Fort Belvoir WTB won silver and Spc. Alexander Herrera from the Fort Drum WTB won the gold. In the 107 kg and up category, U.S. Army Veteran Spc. Ulukita won silver and Staff Sgt. Samuels Daniels, a 2018 Warrior Games participant, won the gold.
The cycling competition included hand, recumbent, and upright bicycles.
Women’s Handcycle, H5 Classification
1st Place: Kristina Carney, WTB JBLM
Women’s Recumbent, T2 Classification
1st Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s Upright, C6 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Handcycle, H3 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Handcycle, H5 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Steven Wurth, WTB Fort Campbell
Men’s Handcycle, Open Classification
1st Place: Giovanni Albach, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Recumbent, T2 Classification
1st Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir
2nd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Shawon Nelson, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Recumbent, Open Classification
1st Place: Charles Sites, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Charles Fridline, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Upright, C5 Classification
1st Place: David Espinoza, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Upright, C6 Classification
1st Place: Ian Crawley, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
The track events comprised of the standing and wheelchair racing categories at distances of 100, 200, 800 and 1500-meters.
Women’s 100-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 100-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s 100-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 100-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 100-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Giovanni Alback, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Joseph Henao, WTB Fort Stewart
Men’s 100-meter, 4.0 Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 100-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Holt Pride, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 100-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Juan Wilson, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Esteban Marin, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 100-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson
3rd Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s 800-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Giovanni Albach, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Joel England, WTB Fort Riley
Men’s 1500-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
Men’s 1500-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Anthony Mills, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Richard Tinney, WTB Fort Hood
3rd Place: Raymond Piper, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 1500-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 1500-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning
2nd Place: Max Stone, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Weston Stephens, WTB Fort Campbell
Women’s 200-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Kaylor Ketron, WTB Hawaii
Women’s 200-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s 200-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Shirley Morales, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s 200-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Taylor Ingle, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 200-meter, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Giovanni Alback, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: Joel England, WTB Fort Riley
Men’s 200-meter, 4.0 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Austin Harwick, WTB Fort Drum
Men’s 200-meter, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Holt Pride, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Ray Alvarado, WTB Fort Drum
3rd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
Men’s 200-meter, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Juan Wilson, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Ashton Foster, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Esteban Marin, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s 200-meter, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson
3rd Place: David Cochran, WTB Fort Benning
The field events included seated and standing shot put and discus events.
Women’s Seated Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Seated Shot Put, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Seated Shot Put, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Ronald Knowles, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Seated Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Cory Ivins, WTB Fort Stewart
2nd Place: Paul Reifke, WTB Fort Belvoir
3rd Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
Women’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s Standing Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Jennifer Owen, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Rae Ann Butts, WTB Fort Hood
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Tim Bomke, WTB, JBLM
3rd Place: Ricardo Berry, WTB, Fort Hood
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Jerome Faasu, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Shawon Nelson, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: James Abood, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Standing Shot Put, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Zachary Owens, WTB Fort Belvoir
3rd Place: Ulukita, WTB Hawaii
Women’s Seated Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Casey Turner, WTB Fort Bragg
Men’s Seated Discus, 2.0 Classification
1st Place: Kevin Holyan, WTB JBSA
Men’s Seated Discus, 3.0 Classification
1st Place: Jay Martin, WTB Fort Belvoir
Men’s Seated Discus, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Ronald Knowles, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Seated Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Jonathon Weasner, WTB Fort Campbell
2nd Place: Cory Ivins, WTB Fort Stewart
3rd Place: William Parker, WTB Fort Hood
Women’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Nakita Bowen, WTB Fort Drum
Women’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Katherine Young, WTB Fort Bragg
Women’s Standing Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Jennifer Owen, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Rae Ann Butts, WTB Fort Hood
Men’s Standing Discus, 4.5 Classification
1st Place: Alexander Herrera, WTB Fort Drum
2nd Place: Ricardo Berry, WTB Fort Hood
3rd Place: Tim Bomke, WTB JBLM
Men’s Standing Discus, 5.0 Classification
1st Place: Kohl McLeod, WTB Fort Benning
Men’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Lower Extremity Classification
1st Place: Samuel Daniels, WTB Hawaii
2nd Place: Laumatalelei Pelesasa, WTB Hawaii
3rd Place: Jerome Faasu, WTB Hawaii
Men’s Standing Discus, 5.5 Upper Extremity Classification
1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Clifton Washington, WTB JBLM
3rd Place: David Trinidad, WTB Fort Stewart
Men’s Standing Discus, 6.0 Classification
1st Place: Zachary Owens, WTB Fort Belvoir
2nd Place: Brandon Nielsen, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Ulukita, WTB Hawaii
The archery competition included two categories: individual compound open and individual recurve open.
Individual Compound Open
1st Place: Jonathan Alexander, WTB Fort Bragg
2nd Place: Sean Miller, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Jeffrey Keith, WTB Fort Riley
Individual Recurve Open
1st Place: Daniel Foiles, WTB JBLM
2nd Place: Jarrad Britt, WTB JBSA
3rd Place: Scott Becker, WTB Hawaii
Competitors used air pistols and air rifles to fire a series of shots at stationary, electronic targets during the shooting events. Shooting categories included air pistol and air rifle (prone), all at a distance of 10-meters. (Note there were two-second place medalists for the 10-meter air pistol event.)
10-meter Air Pistol
1st Place: Matthew Brown, JBSA
2nd Place: Daniel Foiles, JBLM
2nd Place: Justin Mathers, WTB Fort Bragg
3rd Place: Jeffrey Keith, WTB Fort Riley
10-meter Air Rifle – Prone
1st Place: Jacob Kirby, WTB Fort Carson
2nd Place: Michael Shaw, WTB Fort Benning
3rd Place: Tanner Kane, WTB Fort Carson
The top three WTBs for the most medals were:
1st Place: WTB Fort Bragg, 59 total medals (28 gold medals)
2nd Place: WTB Hawaii, 40 total medals (18 gold medals)
3rd Place: WTB Fort Drum, 30 total medals (18 gold medals)
Following the Trials, the coaches and staff evaluate the results and select the top athletes to progress to the 2019 Army Trials, the pre-qualifying event for the 2019 DOD Warrior Games.
For more information about Pacific Regional Trials visit, https://www.tamc.amedd.army.mil/wtb/prt_2018.htm. For more information about the Army Trials and the U.S. Army Warrior Care and Transition Program visit, http://www.wct.army.mil.
Category: News, Observances