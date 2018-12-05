Exchange hosts military pets photo contest

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS – Here comes Santa Claws … or even Santa Paws!

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is inviting military shoppers to share photos of their pets decked in their holiday finest for a chance to win $3,000 in gift cards.

From Dec. 1 to 24, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older can submit a photograph of their pet dressed in holiday attire or with Santa at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, while four runners-up will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card. This year’s contest sponsor is Purina.

“Pets are the cherished pals and partners for many Warfighters and military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This contest gives Soldiers and Airmen a chance to show off their pet during the holidays and put some extra jingle in their pockets with an Exchange gift card prize.”

Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can also enter the worldwide contest.

No purchase is necessary to enter the holiday pet photo contest. Entries must be sent as a JPG, PNG or PDF and include the pet’s name, the entrant’s legal first name and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and local Exchange location. Limit one entry per person. Winners will be notified by Jan. 31, 2019.

