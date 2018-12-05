Kapolei City Lights parade is on Saturday, Dec. 8

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

KAPOLEI – Drivers and area residents should be aware that the annual West Oʻahu Electric Light Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. along Kapolei Parkway.

The parade will light up the holiday season with festive marching bands, cheerful community groups and glittering lighted vehicles. Among the 30 or more units expected are fire and police vehicles, TheBus, refuse truck, city service vehicles, floats, and entries from the Kapolei City Lights sponsors.

Returning as Grand Marshalls for this festive celebration will be Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse!

The parade steps off at the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Ft. Barrett Road, travels down Kapolei Parkway and ends at Kamaʻaha Avenue. Select illuminated vehicles will be displayed along Kamaʻaha Avenue for families to enjoy until 9 p.m. For additional information go to www.kapoleicitylights.com or call (808) 768-6622.

Kapolei City Lights Opening Night Celebration:

The annual celebration will be held on Uluʻōhiʻa Street and Ala Kahakawai Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring over 20 food booths, keiki games, pictures with Santa and holiday shopping.

West Oʻahu Electric Light Parade:

Parade starts at 6 p.m. The parade route travels west on Kapolei Parkway from Ft. Barrett Road to Kamaʻaha Avenue.

The following street closures, detours and parking restrictions will be in effect.

No Parking, Tow Away Zone, Saturday, December 8 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Uluʻōhiʻa Street, both sides, from Haumea Street to Kamaʻaha Avenue

Kamaʻaha Avenue, both sides, from Kapolei Parkway to Ft. Barrette Road

Barrette Road, both sides, from Kapolei Parkway to Roosevelt Road

Wainani Street, both sides, from Uluohia Street to Alohikea Street

No Parking, Tow Away Zone, Saturday, December 8 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Kapolei Parkway, both sides, from Ft. Barrette Road to Kamokila Boulevard

ʻAlohikea Street, both sides, from Haumea Street to Kapolei Parkway

Lane Closures

Uluʻōhiʻa Street:

1:30 p.m. All lanes from Haumea Street to Kamaʻaha Avenue

Fort Barrette Road:

2 p.m. Mauka-bound closed at Roosevelt Ave

4:30 p.m. Makai-bound lanes at Kamaʻaha Avenue

Wakea Street:

5 p.m. Makai-bound lane at Foodland driveway between Kuou Street and Kapolei Parkway

Alohikea Street:

5 p.m. Makai-bound lane at Foodland driveway between Kuou Street and Kapolei Parkway

Kamaʻaha Avenue:

5 p.m. No turns onto Ft. Barrette Road

Kapolei Parkway:

5 p.m. Ewa-bound traffic detoured right onto Ft. Barrette Road

Maunawai Street:

5 p.m. Makai-bound at Ae Street

Category: Community