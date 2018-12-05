Kilauea Military Camp and mountain cottages are open

Kilauea Military Camp

News Release

Whether it’s the new perspective of the active Kilauea Volcano that you seek, or the serenity of a lush tropical rainforest, Kilauea Military Camp (KMC) has it all.

KMC a Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility on the island of Hawaii, re-opened for business two months ago following Kilauea Volcano’s summit activity within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Things are largely back to normal, although some areas within the National Park remain closed, KMC wants to share our facilities and peaceful atmosphere with you. Here you’ll find all the makings of a memorable vacation experience atop one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

KMC sits on 52 acres with many historic touches that have been preserved. KMC offers 90 guest cottages and apartments with one, two, or three bedrooms, and a 110-bed dormitory. Selected guest units include a jetted tub and/ or kitchen. Nightly rates are based on rank and by unit type.

For recreation, enjoy hiking, cultural events, tennis, golf, bowling, as well as KMC tours of the island’s attractions. KMC facilities include a bowling center and snack bar, a cafeteria and cocktail lounge, banquet facilities, a general store, recreation lodge with arcade games, pool tables, table tennis, basketball and tennis courts and a fitness center.

Make your reservations today! Rooms are available and reservations can be made up to a year in advanceby calling (808) 967-8333. Check our website at www.KilaueaMilitaryCamp.com for lodging specials. Online reservations are available at our website or e-mail reservations@kmc-volcano.com.

KMC is open to all active and retired military, members of the Reserve and National Guard, active and retired Department of Defense civilian employees, dependents and sponsored guests.

The holidays are a time of tradition for the employees of Kilauea Military Camp who have created their own tradition by decorating the front row cottages. The “Holiday Challenge” is a friendly holiday decorating competition between KMC Departments. KMC Lodging guests, our park partners and employees, and the local community are invited to vote on their top three favorites going on from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

The National Park Service normally collects an entrance fee of $25 per vehicle, but by showing an active military common access card or dependent identification card at the entrance station, guests may receive a free annual pass valid for all U.S. National Parks.

Category: Community