Residents urged to remain vigilant as 2018 hurricane season comes to a close

City & County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU – As the 2018 Central Pacific Hurricane Season comes to a close at the end of this month, the Department of Emergency Management would like to remind O‘ahu residents that their 14-day emergency supply kits and plans should be kept up to date as emergencies can happen at any time. Hawai‘i is currently in the rainy season which brings an increased risk of flash flooding, and other hazards such as tsunamis can occur at any time of the year.

“Once again we dodged several hurricanes this past season, but with the growing effects of climate change upon us, this threat will continue to grow,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “I urge all O‘ahu residents to be continually prepared for the possibility of severe weather events or other natural disasters.”

“Our emergency responders do a phenomenal job 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” added Emergency Management Acting Director Hirokazu Toiya. “They will continue to respond after a large scale disaster, but they won’t be able to help everyone right away. Our geographic isolation and dependence on seaports means that it may take days or weeks for assistance to actually get to affected communities.

“All levels of government, non-governmental organizations, and private sector entities as well as individuals, families and communities have to help each other, not only during emergencies, but during blue sky days to plan and prepare. We also have to do whatever we can to reduce our long-term vulnerabilities from the hazards we face today and those we will face in the future.”

2018 Central Pacific Hurricane Season

With above normal sea surface temperatures, wind shear projected to be below normal and the possible transition to a weak El Niño during hurricane season, this past May the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu predicted an 80 percent chance of a normal to above-normal hurricane season for the Central Pacific basin, with a total of three to six tropical cyclones. In all, the Central Pacific basin saw six powerful hurricanes during the season: Hector, Lane, Miriam, Norman, Olivia and Walaka.

Category: News, Safety