USO Hawaii brings holidays for heroes

USO Hawaii is proud to participate in Holidays for Heroes to reach service members locally.

Holidays for Heroes increases the USO’s expeditionary support and unifies current USO holiday programmatic delivery. It is designed to bring holiday cheer and a touch of home to service members who are not able to be with their loved ones during the holidays.

Spending time away from family and friends during the holidays is tough, especially when service members are in difficult training rotations or in remote places of the world.

Events are subject to change. Visit USO Hawaii’s Facebook page for updates at www.facebook.com/HawaiiUSO Holidays for Heroes Dec. 15: Breakfast with Holiday Characters at USO Schofield Barracks Join us for some magical holiday fun with the characters from “Frozen.” Enjoy breakfast then enjoy crafts, glitter tattoos, and take your holiday photos with the characters. No registration required, while supplies last. Dec. 10-21: 12 Days of Christmas with USO JBPHH (online Facebook contest) Visit www.facebook.com/USOJBPHH on Dec. 10 for the first challenge. Participate in each daily challenge for a chance to win a prize. Details and rules apply. Dec. 18: Kris Kringle Kickball Klash at Marine Corps Base Hawaii *FREE EVENT* All single/unaccompanied Marines and Sailors stationed at MCBH are invited. Enjoy food, entertainment, and some friendly competition in the Kris Kringle Kickball Klash with USO Hawaii and MCCS. Tournament registration begins at 10 a.m. on site. Food provided in limited quantities. Lots of fun prizes. Dec. 21: USO JBPHH Movie on the Lawn, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 7 p.m. Event is open to active duty military and their families. Location: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam AMC Terminal Lawn at 355 Mamiya Ave. Bldg 2028, Honolulu, HI 96818. Refreshments will be provided. Don’t forget your blankets and low seated chairs. Free tickets for the Hawaii Bowl USO Hawaii has a limited quantity of vouchers available for active duty at each of our locations before the big game. Please check each center for hours and contact each center directly to inquire about voucher availability. Vouchers are available on a first come, first serve basis. Game scheduled on Dec. 22. Dec. 25: Christmas Dinner at USO Schofield Barracks FREE traditional home cooked meal with all the trimmings. For single and unaccompanied Soldiers, while supplies last. The dedication and sacrifice of our service members and their families is what keeps this country safe – they are a Force for good in the world. You, too, can #BeTheForce Behind the Forces. Visit bit.ly/2FR1UNr today. See hawaii.uso.org to learn more about its mission or to volunteer or support the USO.

Category: Community