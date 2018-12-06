At Army-Navy game, veterans will learn ‘the Exchange is where heroes shop’

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

PHILADELPHIA – As America celebrates the 119th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 8, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will be spreading good news: All honorably discharged Veterans can shop tax-free for life at military exchanges online.

This is the first year the Exchange is a participating partner in the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA. The Department of Defense’s oldest retailer is bringing Exchange relevancy to the thousands of Cadets, Midshipmen and fans at Lincoln Financial Field and the millions who will tune in Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Central on CBS.

“The message is simple but speaks to the heart of our relevancy mission: Army-Navy Game is where heroes play. The Exchange is where heroes shop,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “For honorably discharged Veterans, the Exchange is here to serve them at ShopMyExchange.com.”

Veterans can determine their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com/veterans.

Since Veterans Day 2017, Veterans have been eligible to shop their military exchanges online tax-free for life. Veterans have placed more than 200,000 tax-free orders at ShopMyExchange.com, which offers more than 2 million items—including name brands—with military-exclusive pricing. Veterans have saved more than $3.4 million in sales tax using their benefit on ShopMyExchange.com.

Shull is a Vietnam-era Army Veteran who worked to secure the change in Department of Defense policy to give all honorably discharged Veterans shopping privileges at military exchanges online.

Fans who can’t attend the game can follow the Exchange for all of the excitement throughout the weekend for the Army-Navy Game, including the Rocky Relay, pep rally, muster and Fan Fest events:

“It’s our privilege, honor and duty to take care of Warfighters, their families and Veterans,” Shull said. “The Army-Navy Game allows the Exchange to bring national attention to this relevant benefit for Veterans.”

Category: Community, Observances