25th Infantry Division remembers 1941 sacrifices

Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division remembered and honored the sacrifices of the US Army Soldiers and Families who were stationed on Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, during a ceremony at Fort DeRussy, Honolulu, Dec. 7. The remembrance, hosted by Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general, 25th Inf. Div., included a 21-gun salute from the 25th Inf. Div. salute battery, a traditional Ha’a warrior dance, a wreath laying and remarks from Brig. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general of operations, 25th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alan Reeves, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
