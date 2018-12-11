CDCs sponsor USDA Child Care Food Program

Child & Youth Services

Army Community Service

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Today, Aliamanu Military Reservation Child Development Center, Aliamanu Military Reservation School Age Center, Bowen Child Development Center, Fort Shafter Child Development Center, Fort Shafter School Age Center, Helemano Military Reservation Child Development Center, Helemano Military Reservation School Age Center, Schofield Barracks Child Development Center, Peterson Child Development Center and Schofield Barracks School Age Center announced their sponsorship of the USDA Child Care Food Program.

Meals will be made available to enrolled children/clients at no separate charge without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Parents’/clients’ income determines the amount of money USDA will reimburse us to provide meals to enrolled children/clients.

The income eligibility guidelines listed below are used to determine our reimbursement from USDA. Children/clients from households whose annual income is at or below these levels are eligible to be counted for free or reduced-price meal reimbursements.

Family Size (Annual Income) Each Additional Family Member – 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ADD Free 18,148 24,609 31,070 37,531 43,992 50,453 56,914 63,375 + 6,461 Reduced Price 25,826 35,021 44,215 53,410 62,604 71,799 80,993 90,188 + 9,195

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

Fax: (202) 690-7442 or

Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Category: Education, News