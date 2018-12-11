Exchange offers buy online, pickup in store option

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers with in-store privileges – active-duty service members, their families and retirees – can now buy items at ShopMyExchange.com and pick them up at their local Exchange – for free.

“This makes shopping with the Exchange even more convenient, as customers can purchase what they need before they head to the store and, in some cases, pick up their items on the same day as ordered,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “ShopMyExchange.com continues to grow and adapt to meet the needs of the best customers in the world, and offering in-store pickup is one of many ways that the Exchange hopes to make shoppers’ lives easier.”

The in-store pickup option is among recent improvements to ShopMyExchange.com as the Department of Defense’s largest military retailer prepares to serve Warfighters and military families during the holiday shopping season.

Shoppers will be notified by email when their order is ready to be picked up. Those based in the continental United States will also have the option to receive notifications via text message. In-store signing indicates where customers can pick up their online purchases, whether behind the customer service counter or in another secure area of the store.

ShopMyExchange.com offers more than 2 million items and military-exclusive pricing—tax free. 100 percent of Exchange earnings, including those from online purchases, support Warfighters and their families through military Quality-of-Life programs and improvements to the Exchange shopping experience.

