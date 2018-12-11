Missed TRICARE open season? There’s still time to act!

TRICARE

If you missed TRICARE Open Season, you still have time to enroll. For this year only, you can enroll in or change your TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select plan through Dec. 31, 2018 for coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2019. You may also change your type of enrollment, like switching from individual to family coverage.

If you’re considering a change, don’t delay. Starting on Jan. 1, 2019, you’ll only be able to enroll or make changes to your TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select plan during open season or after a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). The next TRICARE Open Season will take place in fall of 2019.

A Qualifying Life Event is certain change in your life, such as marriage, birth of a child, or loss of a family member, which may mean different TRICARE options are available to you. A QLE opens a 90-day period for you to make eligible enrollment changes. A QLE for one family member means all family members may make enrollment changes. For more on QLEs, visit Life Events on the TRICARE website.

You have three options to enroll in a TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select plan:

Online: Go to the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website. (Stateside only)

Go to the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website. (Stateside only) By phone: Call your TRICARE regional contractor.

Call your TRICARE regional contractor. By mail: Send your enrollment form to your regional contractor.

The Federal Benefits Open Season also ended on Dec. 10, 2018. If you were eligible, this open season allowed you to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). If you wanted to enroll in FEDVIP, but missed the open season for reasons beyond your control, you may have a chance to apply for belated enrollment. To find out what options are available to you, visit the FEDVIP enrollment website at www.benefeds.com. You can also call 1-877-888-3337 for assistance.

To be sure you don’t miss changes related to your TRICARE benefit, sign up to receive emails from TRICARE. You can also visit TRICARE Changes to keep updated on all changes to TRICARE.

