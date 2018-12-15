94th AAMDC enjoys time with Bellator MMA fighters at JBPHH

| December 15, 2018 | 0 Comments
Col. Matthew Dalton, with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, strikes a fighting technique apart of a clinic with MMA fighters on Dec. 12, 2018, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam gym. The Bellator MMA representatives are visiting JBPHH as a part of a multi-day, multi-event partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) for "Bellator and USO Present: Salute the Troops." (Photo by Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4975752/fighting-technique.)

