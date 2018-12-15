‘Gold star’ marked duplicate driver licenses now available online

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU — A driver license with a gold star marking in the upper-right-hand corner is just a click away for residents who can now apply for it online.

Residents who do not have the federal REAL ID-compliant “gold star” marking on their current driver license can apply for it at license.honolulu.gov from the convenience of a mobile device or computer.

An update to the city’s online license renewal service now allows some residents to order an exact duplicate of their existing driver license with the “gold star” marking if the following information is already on file:

Proof of legal presence

Legal name

Date of birth

Social security number

Hawai‘i principal residence address

“We are continually looking for ways to make it easier to access government services,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “This new online service offers residents the convenience of obtaining a REAL ID-compliant card without going to a Driver Licensing Center or designated Satellite City Hall. The service is also part of our broader efforts to reduce lines and wait times for city services.”

The online service is especially convenient for residents who renewed their driver license and provided complete REAL ID documentation before the city began issuing “gold star” marked licenses in January. A REAL ID-complaint driver license or state ID will be required to board an aircraft after October 1, 2020.

The “gold star” online duplicate fee is $6 plus a non-refundable service fee of $1. Payment must be made by credit or debit card. The city reminds residents that permanent driver licenses and state IDs cannot be forwarded to an address different from the one provided on their application. The U.S. Postal Service will reject and return the permanent license or ID to the city as “undeliverable.”

If a resident’s address changes before his or her license or ID arrives in the mail, that resident must return to a Driver Licensing Center with two proofs of address and apply for a duplicate.

