2-14th Cavs goes against 527th CSSB in TLW soccer tournament

The 25th Infantry Division is celebrating its 77th birthday with their annual Tropic Lighting Week. The Division was formed October 1, 1941 at Schofield Barracks and saw combat during the Japanese attack across Oahu on December 7, 1941. The Tropic Lighting Division is celebrating their birthday in December due to a robust training schedule in October. There will be competitions between the battalions to earn the coveted Guadalcanal Cup. 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment has won the cup the last three Tropic Lighting Weeks. The birthday celebration will end on Friday, December 21 with a Division Pass and Review at historic Weyand Field. ( U.S. Army photo by Spc. Valencia McNeal, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4981956/2-14-cavs-vs-527-cssb-staff-sgt-paul-lambers-soccer-tournament?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, featured, full-image, soccer, Tropic Lightning Week
Category: DVIDS, News, Observances