Tropic Lightning Week basketball tournament underway

The 65th Engineer Battalion faces off against the 3-25th Aviation Regiment in a basketball tournament at Martinez Gym. The 25th Infantry Division is celebrating its 77th birthday with their annual Tropic Lightning Week. The Division was formed October 1, 1941 at Schofield Barracks and saw combat during the Japanese attack across Oahu on December 7, 1941. The Tropic Lightning Division is celebrating their birthday in December due to a robust training schedule in October. There will be competitions between the battalions to earn the coveted Guadacanal Cup. 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment has won the cup the last three Tropic Lightning Weeks. The birthday celebration will end on Friday, December 21 with a Division Pass and Review at historic Weyland Field. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Michael Bradle)
