Santa Claus is coming to the Mighty Mo

PEARL HARBOR, HI – (December 19, 2018) – Santa is making an early arrival to Hawai‘i with a stop at the Battleship Missouri Memorial. The Mighty Mo will be decked out to welcome jolly old Saint Nick aboard the historic USS Missouri. Guests are invited to take photos with Santa using their own camera or phone. Professional photos will also be available for purchase on site.

Attendees will be able to take part in activities including, receiving an elf name, ornament decorating stations and other keiki activities. Collectable stocking stuffers will be made available for purchase.

JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

Take free photos or even a selfie with Jolly Old Saint Nick

WHAT: Photos with Santa at the Battleship Missouri Memorial

WHEN: Friday, December 21, 2018

7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Battleship Missouri Memorial – Fantail

Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

COST: Photos with Santa are free to the public. Admission to the Battleship Missouri Memorial is not required but may be purchased at USSMissouri.org.

BASE ACCESS: Individuals without base access must enter through the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and use the complimentary Battleship Missouri Memorial shuttle.

Families without base access are able to hop on the complimentary Battleship Missouri Memorial shuttle from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Those wishing to explore the majestic Mighty Mo are welcome to purchase an admission ticket for touring.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial will be open for tours during its regularly scheduled hours on December 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will be closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

About the Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than eight million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $29 per adult and $13 per child (4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call (toll-free) 1-877-644-4896 or visit USSMissouri.org.

