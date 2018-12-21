25th ID, where is the ball?

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, participate in the softball tournament during Tropic Lightning Week on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, December 18, 2018. The 25th Infantry Division is celebrating its 77th birthday with their annual Tropic Lightning Week. The Division was formed October 1, 1941 at Schofield Barracks and saw combat during the Japanese attack across Oahu on December 7, 1941. Tropic Lightning Division is celebrating their birthday in December due to a robust training schedule in October. There will be competitions between the battalions to earn the coveted Guadalcanal Cup. The birthday celebration will end on Friday, December 21 with a Division Pass and Review at historic Weyand Field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D Williams, 25th Infantry Division)
