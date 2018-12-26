Need health advice? Talk to a registered nurse anytime

Military Health System

News Release

Sometimes you need a quick answer to a health question, and it helps to have an expert to turn to. With the Military Health System (MHS) Nurse Advice Line, you can get advice from a registered nurse anytime, 24/7. Whether you’re worried about your sick child, or need health care advice while traveling, the MHS Nurse Advice Line is only a call or click away.

The registered nurse can provide the following:

Answer your urgent care questions

Help you understand your symptoms and decide when to visit a provider

Find an urgent care or emergency care facility

Schedule an appointment within 24 hours at a military hospital or clinic, if available

You can reach a nurse online 24/7 using secure web chat and video chat. Connect at the MHS Nurse Advice Line website, or find all country-specific numbers listed there for a phone call. If you’re in the U.S., Guam, or Puerto Rico, you can call 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273) and choose option 1. Remember, the MHS Nurse Advice Line is only available to beneficiaries living or traveling in the U.S. or a country with an established military hospital or clinic.

The MHS Nurse Advice Line isn’t for emergencies. If you have an emergency, call 911 or your local emergency service center, or go to the closest emergency roomClick to closeThe hospital department that provides emergency services to patients who need immediate medical attention. or facility. There is a different resource for you to use if you have the US Family Health Plan.

The next time you need help making decisions about your immediate health care needs, don’t guess. Contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line and take command of your health.

Category: Community, Health