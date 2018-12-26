Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Sublime w/Rome perform at Aloha Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 27th
Aloha Stadium
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO — Below is important information to make your concert experience a once in a lifetime event!
TRAFFIC & PARKING
Heavy traffic is expected for this concert event. Take the stress out of travel and plan to arrive early. For live updates regarding traffic and parking, follow us on Facebook @AlohaStadiumHawaii and Twitter @AlohaStadiumHI.
STADIUM PARKING — Aloha Stadium has limited on-site parking. Tailgating is NOT allowed for concert events.
Parking Fee: $16.00 cars, $31 for buses and limos (cash only)
PARKING GATE OPENING TIMES Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:30pm
ADA Parking: Please use the Main Salt Lake Stadium Entrance. Limited stalls available at parking sections 2AB, 3B, 6A, and 13A.
Electric Vehicle Parking: Limited free parking available on a first come first serve basis.
***Note that the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) will be assisting with traffic flow on surface streets around the stadium. Additionally, HPD may do intermittent exit closures at the Aiea cut-off and the Halawa/Stadium exits on H-1 Eastbound if the freeway begins to back-up. If you encounter a closed exit, please proceed to the next available exit, and if necessary, do a U-turn and make your way back to the stadium.
ALTERNATE PARKING SITES
Aiea Elementary School 3:30pm to 1 hour after event. $16 per vehicle. No shuttle services. Pedestrian access bridge will be open for easy walk to stadium.
Stadium Marketplace – 3:30 PM to 1 hour after event. $16.00 per vehicle. No shuttle services. (Located directly across Salt Lake Boulevard from stadium).
Radford High School – 3:30pm to 1 hour after event. $10 per vehicle, shuttle service included. Shuttle also available for walk-up for $2 per person/round-trip.
RIDE-SHARE OR DROP OFF
A convenient drop-off and pick-up zone is available. See map below for specific instructions for Drop-Off and Pick-Up.
GENERAL INFORMATION
BOX OFFICE — Tickets will be available for purchase on event day. Box office will be open at 4:00pm – 9:00pm. Visa, Mastercard and cash accepted.
SECURITY — Your safety is our top priority. We have several security features which will enhance the safety and overall concert experience for everyone. All ticket holders will be screened prior to entry at the turnstile gates. Screening will include a bag check and metal detection. Please give yourself ample time to get to get through this process.
BAG POLICY — Each person shall be allowed one bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size.
In addition, each person will be allowed to hand-carry a blanket, poncho or jacket, along with a soft-sided seat cushion. Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items, after proper inspection. Non-approved bags must be returned to vehicle or discarded.
Strollers are allowed; however, they must be collapsible and fit underneath the seat and stored safely without obstructing the aisle-ways for other guests.
All bags, jackets, guests and vehicles are subject to search upon entering the premises. Express lanes are available at each turnstile gate for persons without bags.
RESTRICTED ITEMS — The following items are PROHIBITED from entering the Aloha Stadium turnstiles:
Weapons; Noise Makers; Illegal Drugs; Cans & Bottles; Umbrellas; Coolers; Fireworks; Outside Food & Beverages including snack leis; Inflatable objects of any kind; Confetti; Balloons; Lasers; Poles & Sticks; Skateboards; rollerblades; Bicycles; Animals (except ADA-Compliant Service Animals); motorized remote controlled devices (including drones); or any items which may pose a health or safety issue to our guests and employees.
OTHER RESTRICTED ITEMS FOR THIS CONCERT EVENT: BEVERAGE CONTAINERS/FLASKS — Beverage containers/flasks will not be allowed into the concert.
CAMERAS/VIDEO RECORDERS — All audio and video recording devices, iPads, Go Pro, and cameras are prohibited. Violators will be asked to leave the event.
SMOKING — Smoking is prohibited except within a posted designated smoking area. (this includes vapor and electronic cigarettes). Violators are subject to removal. Smoking in any other areas could lead to arrest, and this would be considered a misdemeanor.
IMPORTANT NOTE: VIOLATORS ARE SUBJECT TO THE PROVISIONS OF STATE LAW AND EJECTION FROM THE ALOHA STADIUM PROPERTY. ***ALOHA STADIUM WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST OR STOLEN ITEMS
ATM/CASH — The Aloha Stadium recommends bringing cash. Parking, and several concessions are cash only. There will be limited number of ATMs available and guests should expect lines at the ATM’s.
Gate 1: Will call, Guest list, VIP floor standing, floor standing, and floor seating entry. Gate 2: General seating in the stands and field premium standing entry.
Gate 3: General seating in the stands and field premium standing entry.
Gate 4: Will call, Guest List, VIP floor standing, floor standing, and floor seating entry.
TURNSTILE GATE ACCESS — Only turnstile gates 1,2,3,4,6 & 7 will be used (Gate 5 & 8 will be closed).
Gate 6: General seating in the stands and field premium standing entry.
Gate 7: VIP floor standing, floor standing, floor seating, and general seating in the stands entry. Security Desk / Main Box Office: Super VIP Cabana and Table entry.
Gate 5 & 8 closed.
FIELD ACCESS — Field access requires a wristband. Wristbands are provided to guests with Field tickets when they enter the turnstile gates. See above for specific gates for those with field tickets. Access to field is via the Mauka and Makai Pavilions (Sections F and FF on the ground level). Use Stadium service road to access Pavilions.
ADA guests with field access should use elevator on main concourse (Section A) and proceed to ground floor.
From ground floor, access will be via ramp to Mauka B Locker Room to field.
SEATING — Aloha Stadium patrons are responsible for their own conduct as well as the conduct of their guests and/or persons using their tickets. Stadium staff will strive to maintain an atmosphere where all in attendance can enjoy the concert/performance. Event patrons and guests in violation of the Guest Code of Conduct may be subject to ejection, arrest, and/or loss of ticket privileges for future events.
Please arrive with enough time to enter the stadium with the anticipation of long lines and everyone arriving at the same time. Please be courteous and respectful to those seated around you and refrain from behavior that interferes with others’ ability to enjoy the event. Remember that every attendee wants to enjoy this event, not just you. Similarly, stadium personnel strive to treat all guests in a consistent, professional and courteous manner.
If the behavior of a patron or patrons around you becomes disruptive or violates the Guest Code of Conduct, the incident should be reported to the nearest usher or security person. To report an incident discreetly during an event, a text can be placed to the Security Office using the keyword ALOHA to 78247 to report activity and location. You may also call the Stadium Security
FAQs
Will weather be a factor?
A. All concerts are held rain or shine. Please be aware that umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium. Visit our prohibited items for details.
Will there be food/beverage sold on the field?
A. Yes, there will be food and beverage sales on the field and in the Bridge Storage Areas adjacent to south end zone.
Will there be restrooms/portables on the field level?
A. There will be portable toilets in the bridge storage area adjacent to the field.
What are the payment types accepted?
A. The Aloha Stadium recommends bringing cash. Parking, and several concessions are cash only. There will be limited number of ATMs available and guests should expect lines at the ATM’s.
GUEST CODE OF CONDUCT
Aloha Stadium is committed to provide a memorable experience for all guests in a safe and enjoyable environment. When attending an event, the stadium staff will proactively intervene to support an atmosphere free from the following behaviors:
A. Harassment, foul, obscene, offensive or abusive language or actions.
B. Obstructing the view of other guests.
C. Signs of impairment due to intoxication.
D. Smoking outside of designated areas.
E. Fighting.
F. Unruly or inconsiderate behavior.
G. Throwing of any objects.
H. Interfering with the progress of the event(s) or entering the field.
I. Failing to follow instructions by stadium personnel.
J. Failure to sit in assigned location or seat.
K. Destroying or defacing stadium property.
L. Loitering.
M. Failure to follow stadium policies and procedures.
Guests who choose not to adhere to the “Guest Code of Conduct” will be subject to removal without refund. Please call our Security Hotline at (808) 483-2807 if you need assistance or to report any violations.
