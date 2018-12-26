Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Sublime w/Rome perform at Aloha Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 27th

Aloha Stadium

News Release

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO — Below is important information to make your concert experience a once in a lifetime event!

TRAFFIC & PARKING

Heavy traffic is expected for this concert event. Take the stress out of travel and plan to arrive early. For live updates regarding traffic and parking, follow us on Facebook @AlohaStadiumHawaii and Twitter @AlohaStadiumHI.

STADIUM PARKING — Aloha Stadium has limited on-site parking. Tailgating is NOT allowed for concert events.

Parking Fee: $16.00 cars, $31 for buses and limos (cash only)

PARKING GATE OPENING TIMES Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:30pm

ADA Parking: Please use the Main Salt Lake Stadium Entrance. Limited stalls available at parking sections 2AB, 3B, 6A, and 13A.

Electric Vehicle Parking: Limited free parking available on a first come first serve basis.

***Note that the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) will be assisting with traffic flow on surface streets around the stadium. Additionally, HPD may do intermittent exit closures at the Aiea cut-off and the Halawa/Stadium exits on H-1 Eastbound if the freeway begins to back-up. If you encounter a closed exit, please proceed to the next available exit, and if necessary, do a U-turn and make your way back to the stadium.

ALTERNATE PARKING SITES

Aiea Elementary School 3:30pm to 1 hour after event. $16 per vehicle. No shuttle services. Pedestrian access bridge will be open for easy walk to stadium.

Stadium Marketplace – 3:30 PM to 1 hour after event. $16.00 per vehicle. No shuttle services. (Located directly across Salt Lake Boulevard from stadium).

Radford High School – 3:30pm to 1 hour after event. $10 per vehicle, shuttle service included. Shuttle also available for walk-up for $2 per person/round-trip.