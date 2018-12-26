Tropic Lightning Soldiers 2/25th Sust. Bde. are home for the holidays

| December 26, 2018 | 0 Comments
25th Division Sustainment Brigade commander Col. Dennis H Levesque traded his flag as he welcomed home 19 members of the 259th Human Resources Company, 25th Sustainment Brigade on Christmas Eve after a nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations where they conducted missions in support of combat operations. They were primarily responsible for postal operations. (Photo by Sgt. Sarah Williams, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)

25th Division Sustainment Brigade commander Col. Dennis H Levesque traded his flag as he welcomed home 19 members of the 259th Human Resources Company, 25th Sustainment Brigade on Christmas Eve after a nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations where they conducted missions in support of combat operations. They were primarily responsible for postal operations. (Photo by Sgt. Sarah Williams, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4996992/tropic-lightning-soldiers-home-holidays.)

Tags: , , , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News, Observances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»