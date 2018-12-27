Charitable foundation benefits local IPC community

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Strengthening, supporting and empowering military families to build stronger, more resilient communities is the vision of the Island Palm Communities Foundation. The not-for-profit foundation established by the Island Palm Communities partnership has provided support for community-led initiatives that benefit the local community.

“There are so many programs that provide long-term benefits to our military families and the communities they live and work in,” said retired Gen. David Bramlett, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “We’re always impressed by the passion demonstrated by our grant applicants and the people involved in the initiatives they represent. They’re truly building community and making a difference that extends beyond just our military community.”

A volunteer board of directors thoughtfully reviews grant requests and determines how foundation funding can best support the community. “We’re interested in learning about what organizations are doing in the community and encourage them to share their work with the foundation to see if there’s an opportunity for support. Even if an initiative is in its infancy or just an idea, we could potentially help identify other partners with like goals and interests to help them develop a program,” said Jerry Schmitz, General Manager of Lendlease DoD Communities and foundation board member. Other foundation board members are Retired Col. Chuck Cardinal, Alan Hayashi, Vicki Olson, and Lidiya Peralta.

Over the past several months the foundation had an opportunity to grant monetary support to a few wonderful community initiatives: The Ike Pilialoha Program at Leilehua High School, the first Army behavioral health program outside of a military base; Leilehua High School’s Aloha Ambassador Program; and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Memorial at Wheeler AAF.

Support from the foundation was generously matched by in-kind contributions of materials and services from several local businesses that included: Ferguson, Home Depot, Honsador Lumber, Pioneer Ace Hardware (Wahiawa), T&A Supply Company, South Pacific LLC, and Island Palm Communities LLC.

Mahalo to the many community organizers who shared their programs with the foundation! For more information about the Island Palm Communities Foundation, click here.

Category: News