President Donald J. Trump calls military service members at 94th AAMDC

President Donald J. Trump participates in a Christmas Day video teleconference from the Oval Office, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, with military service members stationed at remote sites worldwide to thank them for their service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Grimm)

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Grimm)

 

Soldiers from Task Force Talon, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, participate in a Christmas Day video teleconference with President Donald J. Trump, Dec. 25, 2018. Trump thanked the Soldiers of TF Talon for their service to our nation. TF Talon is the first permanently forward-stationed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery providing Tactical Ballistic Missile defense for the U.S. territory of Guam. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Grimm)

