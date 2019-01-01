RSSC-PAC community holds charity event

Next charity event is Jan. 21, 2019, at ASYMCA on Wheeler

Kimberlyn Beppu

Regional SATCOM Support Center-Pacific

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — After clearing the Food Pantry for Operation Holiday Joy, director of the ASYMCA U.S. Army Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield, Liane Haʻi considered making a run to the Hawai’i Food Bank to replenish shelves until Regional SATCOM Support Center-Pacific pulled up with over $700 worth of nonperishable food items.

Every year, RSSC-PAC chooses a community organization to support for the holiday season, usually focusing on organizations that support military members and their families. The Armed Services YMCA Food Pantry, located right down the street made a perfect fit for the RSSC-PAC’s holiday season fundraiser. RSSC-PAC dropped off cases of canned vegetables and fruit, canned meats and fish, chili, soups, coffee, and of course, a Hawaii favorite, SPAM. Contributions were made possible by RSSC-PAC members contributing food donations and a fundraiser held at the RSSC-PAC Holiday Party that raised a total of $462.

The Food Pantry is a program that is run out of the ASYMCA on several military bases on

Oahu that support military families who are in need. Food is provided to families at no cost. The Food Pantry is stocked by food donations and food drives throughout the year and with help from the Hawai’i Food bank. They typically pick up about 700 lbs. of food each month. Ohana Food Days are held the last Monday of each month that consisted of perishable items such as produce and baked good. Liane shared that at one Ohana Food Days over 900 recipients participated.

The next Ohana Food Days will be held on January 21, 2019 at the U.S. Army Schofield

Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield ASYMCA located at 1262 Santos Dumont, Wheeler AAF, HI 96857.

Liane Haʻi requests for volunteers to help with this monthly event from 1-3:30 pm. You may call the ASYMCA at 808-624-5645 to sign-up.

Category: Community