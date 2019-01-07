Military shoppers can win chance to fire up the grill with celebrity Chef Robert Irvine

Exchanges, commissary partnering to host Military Fit Family essay contest

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS – It’s the time of the year for resolutions, and military exchanges and the commissary are teaming up to encourage families to get fit in 2019.

From now through Jan. 31, military shoppers are invited to submit an essay on how their family is choosing to get healthy in the new year and how their local exchange and commissary are helping them achieve their goals. The winning family will enjoy a cookout with chef Robert Irvine, known for his Food Network programs, including “Dinner: Impossible,” “Chopped” and “Restaurant: Impossible.”

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange, Coast Guard Exchange and the Defense Commissary Agency are proud partners in helping military service members take steps to improve their health and wellbeing, allowing for greater readiness and resiliency. The contest is an example of the agencies working together to provide added value to military communities around the world.

To enter the contest, shoppers should submit their essays of 500 words or fewer at www.MilitaryFitFamily.com by Jan. 31. Entries are limited to one per family.

Category: Community