Tripler Medical Simulation Center earns reaccreditations

Story by Jonathan Nguyen

Tripler Army Medical Center HONOLULU — The Medical Simulation Center at Tripler Army Medical Center recently earned its reaccreditation from the American College of Surgeons as a comprehensive education institute, as well as a re-endorsement to serve as a simulation education network site by the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

“This is a major accomplishment,” stated Ruth Andrews, simulation program administrator, Tripler Medical Simulation Center.

To receive accreditation, the simulation center must meet the standards outlined by the host organizations. Accredited and endorsed facilities meet the highest standards and accrediting organizations heavily scrutinize the training credentials of the course faculty, curriculum development, and available equipment and facilities.

“Accreditation gives us credibility to better prepare and train our military and civilian personnel to support the Army’s medical readiness,” said Marc Hernandez, medical simulation specialist, Tripler Medical Simulation Center.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) accredits facilities to promote patient safety and identify best practices through the use of simulation, and Tripler is one of 80 ACS accredited facilities in the United States and the only facility in Hawaii certified by ACS. In addition, being named an ACS comprehensive education institute is the highest level for simulation by ACS, known as the “gold standard.”

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) endorses facilities with faculty that has demonstrated expertise in simulation-based education as well as high-quality course development. Tripler is one of 54 ASA supported sites and the only endorsed site in Hawaii.

As an endorsed simulation education network site, Tripler hosts the Maintenance of Certification in Anesthesiology, or MOCA program, one of the training requirements to maintain the ASA certification, which provides simulation-based education in anesthesiology.

“Having these accreditations shows that we’re committed to providing world-class training that can be found at other facilities on the mainland but not always available here in Hawaii,” Hernandez said.

“One example of this is by offering the MOCA program at Tripler. The training is not only available for Tripler employees, to hone their skills in anesthesiology, but also serves as a training resource for applicable healthcare workers across the state of Hawaii,” he added.

In addition to the ACS and ASA accreditations, the Tripler Medical Simulation Center holds a certification from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, naming Tripler the only facility in the Army to hold three accreditations for healthcare simulation.

The Tripler Medical Simulation Center is a leader in multi-specialty simulation training enabling the staff to offer the most advanced care, services, and technology in delivering health care throughout the Pacific.

Category: Health, News