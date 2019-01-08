USARPAC holds ceremony honoring Australian generals

This is a special event; a little bittersweet as we say farewell to the Noble family, an amazing family and amazing part of our team, and welcome the newest member of our team, Dan McDaniel and his family, said Gen. Robert B. Brown, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific and the host of the ceremony.

Noble was responsible for the development, synchronization and alignment of more than 106,000 U.S. Army forces within the Indo-Pacific.

“I think one of the best decisions ever made in USARPAC was to have an Australian deputy commanding general because that is the future, we’re not going to do anything alone,” said Brown. “To have an Australian deputy commanding general; it sends an incredibly powerful message of that strong alliance, and it sends the right message about teamwork.”

Noble came to USARPAC in early 2017 after serving with the 101st Airborne Division as deputy commanding general, coalition joint forces land component command – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

“I would like to thank you all for attending today and sharing this moment with my family and I,” said Noble. “My primary purpose today is to say thank you to all the people and organizations that have made our stay here in Hawaii, and as deputy commanding general-north, a special and unforgettable experience.”

“I believe the U.S. Army reflects the very best of America and the United States,” said Noble. “The U.S. Army lives its’ values in a way that sets the standard for Americans, allies, partners and friends, while sending a clear message to any current or any would-be adversaries. People are treated with respect, as equals, regardless of heritage, gender, race, or anything else – everyone is an American Soldier.”

As the USARPAC team bid farewell to Noble, they welcomed McDaniel and his family to the USARPAC Ohana.

“Dan has a wealth of experience and served as one of the first special operations commanders in 2001 in Afghanistan, has been back there two times since then, and has tremendous experience in East Timor where he distinguished himself,” said Brown. “Dan thanks for joining the team, we’re really looking forward to having you as part of the One Team Ohana.”

Prior to his assignment at USARPAC, McDaniel was serving as the Director General of Capability Investment Analysis in the Australian Defence Headquarters.

“It is an honor and a privilege to follow an officer like Roger Noble,” said McDaniel. “I look forward to working with the USARPAC team and working within the U.S. Army and U.S. Military. I’ve worked alongside the U.S. military on many occasions, and through that experience I’ve developed a deep respect for your professionalism, your commitment, your sense of duty, your sense of sacrifice, and the clarity of purpose you bring to every mission. I look forward to working with you all as we go about our business in the theater.”

The United States and Australia maintain a robust relationship underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests, and cultural affinities, with the alliance remaining an anchor of peace and stability in the region.

