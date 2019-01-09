Getting a driver’s license or state ID can be quick and convenient

Sheri Kajiwara

Director, City and County of Honolulu Department of Customer Services

HONOLULU — It’s the end of the notorious long wait in line for your license renewal. Oahu residents are now offered the convenience of making an advance appointment to renew a driver license or state identification card and be done in under 30 minutes.

Appointments times are the latest customer-service offering to access basic government services more efficiently. Since introducing the new system in April of this year, it has been a game changer for those who use it, providing a quick and convenient way to do business.

We’ve housed all the related tools you’ll need for success on one easy site: license.honolulu.gov where you can:

Access our interactive document guide and be comfortable that you have all the necessary documents in hand.

Make an appointment up to three months in advance at nine different locations across the island.

Find locations and hours. It may be helpful to know that our five driver licensing centers process only licenses and state IDs, so they have the capacity to handle more volume per day. Our Satellite City Halls manage a variety of city services, from vehicle registration and handicap placards, to dog licensing, bill payments, and moped and bicycle registrations. Satellites manage a smaller percentage of license and ID renewals.

Access application forms and fill them out ahead of time for faster processing.

Cancel your unneeded appointment using the confirmation code provided when scheduling. You will help the next person needing an appointment.

When making an appointment online or via your smartphone, you will be asked to enter a phone number. The last four digits of that number will be your ticket number on site. If your smartphone is text-capable, you will receive a text confirmation with a unique code. Save this. That text offers a quick one-click cancellation option at the bottom. Or print out the confirmation code online and save that.

Other helpful tips

Bring a recent vision certificate from your eye doctor and avoid the on-site eye test.

Know that temporary paper cards are not acceptable as identification at U.S. airport security checkpoints. As it may take up to six weeks to receive your permanent card in the mail, plan your renewal around your trips. If you have not received your card by then, leave your name and contact at 768-9128 and we’ll check on the status of your envelope. For security reasons, licenses and IDs cannot be mailed to business addresses and they cannot be forwarded to an alternate address. If you did not provide your primary residential address, as recognized by the U.S. Postal Service, the card will be returned to us as undeliverable. You will need to make another visit bringing two new documents showing your valid address and pay $6 for the address to be updated and the card replaced.

A license or ID can be renewed six months in advance (still retaining your birthday expiration) so people are encouraged to schedule well ahead of time so the new card is received before the old one expires. We all need less stress in our lives. Remember, state law does not allow you to drive with an expired license.

With an appointment, all the correct documents in hand along with a completed application form and arriving 10 minutes before your appointment, getting your driver license or state ID should be quick and easy.

HOW TO BE SUCCESFUL ON YOUR FIRST VISIT

PREPARE

Gather all of your basic documents now before you need them. Visit license.honolulu.gov and use the helpful document guide

If you can’t find your social security card, request a duplicate by presenting proof of identity and citizenship (if necessary) to the Social Security Administration Honolulu Office, 300 Ala Moana Blvd; or SSA Kapolei Office, 970 Manawai St.; ph: 800-772-1213; www.ssa.gov

If you need a copy of your birth or marriage certificate seek one through the issuing state’s vital records office.

If you need a copy of your Hawaii birth or marriage certificate seek one through the Hawaii State Department of Health, Vital Records Ordering and Tracking, https://vitrec.ehawaii.gov/vitalrecords/, ph: (808) 586-4533 (recorded message to verify current fees) for birth or marriage certificates.

For divorce records, you must contact the Circuit Court in the county where the divorce was granted to obtain a copy of the divorce record.

If you choose to use a passport, ensure it is valid by renewing if necessary.

Visit your Eye Doctor for a vision clearance form and skip the eye test on site.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

Visit license.honolulu.gov online, or via a smartphone, for the appointment link

Renew anytime up to six months prior and keep your birthday expiration date.

One transaction allowed per appointment slot.

You will get a text confirmation or can print out the online confirmation.

The last four digits of the phone number you enter will be your ticket number.

Arrive at least 10 minutes before your scheduled time.

Listen for your number or watch the appointment screen to track your time.

Cancel if not needed by using the cancel option at the bottom of your text confirmation.

BEFORE YOU GO

Visit license.honolulu.gov for all your licensing and ID tools: Service locations and hours, forms, guides.

Double-check the document guide to ensure that you can prove legal U.S. presence, legal name, date of birth and principal residential address.

Gather all the required documents into a single folder before you go. Remove from envelopes as documents will be scanned.

Print and complete the application form for a driver license or state ID application.

Use your principal residential address. Licenses and IDs cannot be sent to business addresses, and they cannot be forwarded. They will be returned undeliverable.

Note the address and business hours for the site you are visiting.

GOOD TO KNOW

Federal law allows you to hold only one REAL ID compliant card. You may hold a REAL-ID compliant driver license or state ID, not both.

If you choose to use your license or ID to board an aircraft after Oct. 2020, you will need the gold star marking. A passport is also acceptable.

Request the gold star on your next renewal at no additional charge, or request a duplicate to obtain the star for a $6 duplicate fee.

You must present the required documents to obtain the gold star marking.

A temporary paper card is not an acceptable form of identification at U.S. airport security checkpoints.

It can take six weeks for your permanent card to arrive in the mail so plan around trips carefully.

