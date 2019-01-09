Good grades pay off for military kids with Exchange’s ‘You Made the Grade’ program

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program is rewarding military students who excel in the classroom during the 2018-19 school year.

Through You Made the Grade, first- through 12th-graders, including homeschooled students, with a B average or higher are eligible to receive a $5 Exchange gift card every grading period during the 2018-19 school year. Students can also to enter the worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card.

To receive a $5 Exchange gift card, students must present a valid military I.D. and proof of a B average or higher during any 2018-19 school year grading period at their local Exchange’s customer service area.

As military families transition from one duty station to another, children often attend many different schools. According to Department of Defense Education Activity studies, the average child in a military family will move six to nine times during a school career— three times more often than non-military families.

“Military students encounter obstacles related to their family’s frequent moves and changing surroundings,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor. “The Exchange appreciates the sacrifices military students make. It’s an honor to celebrate their achievements in the classroom.”

Since February 2000, the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program, has rewarded nearly 200 military students for their academic achievements through prizes worth $540,000.

The You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the gift card carrier sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry per grading period, with drawings held the end of June and December.

Category: Community