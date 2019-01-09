Great Aloha Run to celebrate 35 years in 2019

Becker Communications

News Release

HONOLULU — On your mark, get set, go! This coming Presidents’ Day, February 18, 2019, over 20,000 participants will take their places at the start line of the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run (GAR). Now in its 35th year, the 8.15-mile road race raises money for charitable organizations while also promoting health and fitness. A kick-off event will be held in downtown Honolulu from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2019.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Great Aloha Run in 2019, and we are so extremely thankful for our continued partnership with Hawai‘i Pacific Health,” said Great Aloha Run Co-Founder Carole Kai Onouye. “Our event brings the community together to celebrate and learn more about the importance of living a fit and healthy lifestyle while also raising much-needed funds for local charities.”

Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s continued sponsorship of the Great Aloha Run supports the health care system’s ongoing commitment to creating a healthier Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Pacific Health is also the title sponsor of the Keiki Great Aloha Run and the two-day Great Aloha Run Sports, Health & Fitness Expo.

“Hawai‘i Pacific Health is pleased to continue our support of one of Hawai‘i’s largest participatory runs,” said Ray Vara, CEO of Hawai‘i Pacific Health. “The Great Aloha Run is a Presidents’ Day tradition in Hawai‘i that offers an opportunity for anyone at any fitness level to better their health while also benefiting the community.”

The Great Aloha Run starts at Aloha Tower and ends at Aloha Stadium. Live music is featured along the course to keep runners motivated and entertained.

Participants are invited to compete in a variety of divisions, including Elite Runners; Military (active duty, Reserve, National Guard and family members, retired and dependents); Sounds of Freedom (troops running in formation); Competitive Wheelchairs and Handcycles; Presidents’ 100 Club; Lucky 7; and Walking Strollers. The Early Bird entry donation for individuals ages 13 to 64 is $40 until November 30, 2018. The regular entry deadline is January 25, 2019.

th Anniversary. Register online at NEW this year is a limited edition Collector’s Coin and Pin commemorating GAR’s 35Anniversary. Register online at GreatAlohaRun.com

Hawai‘i Pacific Health is a not-for-profit health care system anchored by four medical centers – Kapi‘olani, Pali Momi, Straub and Wilcox on Kaua‘i – with more than 70 locations statewide. With nearly 7,000 employees and more than 1,600 physicians, Hawai‘i Pacific Health provides coordinated, team-based care centered around patients to help maintain their health and wellness as well as nationally recognized specialty care for the most complex diseases and conditions.

Since 1985, the Great Aloha Run has served as a fundraiser for Carole Kai Charities. The run has raised nearly $14 million, which has been awarded to more than 150 non-profit organizations in Hawai‘i including the Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i, Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i, Leeward Special Olympics, MWR Facilities, United Cerebral Palsy of Hawaii, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i, Palama Settlement, Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association and many more.

The Hawai‘i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run will take place on Presidents’ Day weekend 2019, with three days of events including the two-day Sports, Health & Fitness Expo and the 8.15-mile race. For more information, visit GreatAlohaRun.com

Category: Community