Registration open for free lei making workshops in advance of Lei Day

HONOLULU — Registration is now open for nearly two dozen free lei making workshops open to the public in advance of the 92nd Annual Lei Day Celebration.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will be holding 22 lei making workshops, scheduled from mid-March to late-April 2019, at park locations around O‘ahu. Please click here to see a full list of the workshops. In most cases pre-registration for the classes is required as spots can fill up quickly.

These opportunities to learn or improve your lei making skills are provided prior to the 2019 Lei Day Celebration being held at Kapi‘olani Park on Wednesday, May 1.

The 2019 Lei Day Celebration theme is Lei Kahakai (seashore lei).

The popular Lei Contest Exhibit will be open to the public during the Lei Day Celebration, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the area between the bandstand and the Waikīkī Shell. The exhibit boasts some of the most exquisitely crafted lei in a variety of colors and methods. There are categories for all ages and skill levels, so everyone is encouraged to enter.

To learn more about lei making, the Lei Contest Exhibit, the prestigious Lei Court, and the timeless tradition of the Lei Day Celebration, please visit the special webpage by clicking here.

The Lei Day Celebration is presented by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and Hula Grill Waikīkī.

