Join TRICARE for Jan. 15 Q&A on Facebook

News Release

Do you have questions about preventive services that TRICARE covers? Here’s your chance to get some answers. Join TRICARE on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10:15 a.m., Hawaii time (3:15 p.m. EST). The live Q&A session is on the TRICARE Facebook page.

TRICARE subject matter experts will answer your questions about TRICARE preventive services, costs, and how to get care based on your health plan live on Facebook. TRICARE covers many preventive services, like screenings, vaccines, and physical exams. You can see the list of covered preventive services on the TRICARE website, as well as any guidelines that apply.

The TRICARE SITREP is a quarterly Q&A Facebook event to answer your TRICARE benefit-specific questions. To attend, all you need to do is go to the TRICARE Facebook page on Jan. 15 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch for the introduction video to be posted. Then, simply submit your questions in the comments section of the video post. You don’t need to register for this event. You’ll need to have a Facebook profile to be able to comment.

During the Q&A, remember:

Don’t post any additional personally identifiable information (Note that the name from your Facebook profile will be visible if you choose to comment)

Don’t refer to any specific health condition

Don’t use names of specific individuals

See more information about rules of engagement.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ask questions about your benefit. Join TRICARE on Tuesday to help you take command of your health.