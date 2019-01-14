Battleship Missouri Memorial to commemorate 75th anniversary

Commemorating 75th anniversary of USS Missouri’s launching & 20th anniversary as living educational maritime museum

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – On Saturday, January 26, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will commemorate two important anniversaries – the 75thAnniversary of the USS Missouri’s Launching and its 20th Anniversary as a living educational maritime museum at Pearl Harbor. A private ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the ship’s Fantail with a reception to follow.

State of Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will be in attendance and serve as the ceremony’s distinguished guest speaker. Lt. Gov. Kehoe was appointed on June 18, 2018. Prior to serving as lieutenant governor, Kehoe represented the Sixth Senatorial District covering seven mid-Missouri counties.

Commander George Howell will provide the opening address. As commander, he is responsible for at sea and shore assignments most recently serving as commanding officer for the USS Missouri (SSN 780).

Following the formal ceremony and reception, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will continue commemorating the anniversaries with its “75 Years of Living History” event. The annual event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a number of engaging events, dramatic reenactments, and historic exhibits. The public is invited to experience and enjoy the festivities until 4 p.m. when the ship closes. The 75 Years of Living History event is free for kama‘aina, military and Mighty Mo members.

The USS Missouri was launched on January 29, 1944, and played an integral part in the Allied forces’ success in the Pacific in World War II – which concluded with the surrender of Japan on the hallowed deck of the Mighty Mo.

On January 29, 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial was first opened to the public as a memorial and museum, honoring those who have served aboard. The Battleship Missouri Memorial sits bow-to-bow with the USS Arizona – two battleships signifying the beginning and end of World War II.

WHAT: Ceremony & Reception to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the USS Missouri’s Launching & 20th Anniversary as a Living Educational Maritime Museum at Pearl Harbor

WHEN: Saturday, January 26, 2018 at 7:30 A.M.

WHERE: Battleship Missouri Memorial Fantail at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

WHO: Distinguished Guest Speaker: Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, State of Missouri

Opening Address: Commander George Howell, Commanding Officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780)

BASE ACCESS: Media wanting to cover the festivities are asked to RSVP to Shere’e Quitevis at (808) 539-3434 or Sheree.Quitevis@Anthologygroup.com by Wednesday, January 23 . For access to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, a Public Affairs Officer from Navy Region Public Affairs must escort media members across the Ford Island Bridge.

Battleship Missouri Memorial : Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 8-million visitors from around the world with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants, and donations.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $29 per adult and $13 per child (4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call (toll-free) 1-877-644-4896 or visitUSSMissouri.org.

