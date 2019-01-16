Schofield Barracks Medical Simulation Training Center offers canine first aid training

Leanne Thomas

HONOLULU — Spc. Myles Leedahl, center, an animal care specialist assigned to Public Health Activity- Hawaii, Hickam Branch, and Spc. Olamide Fagbohun, right, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, inject air into an endotracheal tube to provide breathing assistance for a simulated military working dog during the Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Course, at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 17, 2018.

This course is instructed by veterinary technicians and officers from Public Health Activity – Hawaii to offer medics from across the Pacific region an opportunity to train with military working dogs and simulators to become more familiar with canine first aid skills.

The Schofield Barracks MSTC is one of only 21 medical simulation training centers Army-wide that provides scenario-based, combat-focused medical simulation training prescribed by U.S. Army doctrine to effectively treat casualties and save lives on the battlefield. In addition, it is the only training center in the state of Hawaii that offers the Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Course.

