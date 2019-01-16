U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks will hold an exercise Jan. 17

January 16, 2019
Soldiers from the U.S. Army Health Clinic- Schofield Barracks escort simulated casualty to the appropriate level of care during a mass casualty drill (MASCAL) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, July 11. Twenty-five nations, 45 ships, five submarines, about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The worldÕs largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security of the worldÕs oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971. The exercise allowed the USAHC-SB to test their response capabilities to a large scale mass casualty exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Ramee Opperude. U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks)

Soldiers from the clinic escort a simulated casualty to during a mass casualty drill in 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Ramee Opperude, U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks)

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks
News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks will be conducting an Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Exercise during the afternoon of Thursday 17
January 2019.

Wait times may be increased during the exercise.  Please schedule non-urgent medical appts on 16 January or the morning of 17 January.

Clinic staff may be seen evacuating the area, and Military Police vehicles and teams may be seen moving in and around the clinic. There is no immediate danger to the community, nor any need to report these incidents to the Military Police desk.

Our Main Pharmacy, Refill Pharmacy, Lab, X-ray, and Acute Care Clinic will be closed for approx 5-10 minutes during the exercise.

All residents can also expect to see and hear “Exercise-Exercise-Exercise” alerts and announcements from the clinic mass notification system, from emails, and from websites during the exercise.

Please do not be alarmed, it is only an exercise.

Staff trains each year to ensure teamwork and professionalism in the event they need to respond to an emergency situation.

U.S. Army Hawaii appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support of emergency preparedness for our Soldiers and families.

