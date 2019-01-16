U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks will hold an exercise Jan. 17

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks will be conducting an Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Exercise during the afternoon of Thursday 17

January 2019.

Wait times may be increased during the exercise. Please schedule non-urgent medical appts on 16 January or the morning of 17 January.

Clinic staff may be seen evacuating the area, and Military Police vehicles and teams may be seen moving in and around the clinic. There is no immediate danger to the community, nor any need to report these incidents to the Military Police desk.

Our Main Pharmacy, Refill Pharmacy, Lab, X-ray, and Acute Care Clinic will be closed for approx 5-10 minutes during the exercise.

All residents can also expect to see and hear “Exercise-Exercise-Exercise” alerts and announcements from the clinic mass notification system, from emails, and from websites during the exercise.

Please do not be alarmed, it is only an exercise.

Staff trains each year to ensure teamwork and professionalism in the event they need to respond to an emergency situation.

U.S. Army Hawaii appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support of emergency preparedness for our Soldiers and families.

