If you’re new to TRICARE you need to know the basics

If you’re new to TRICARE in 2019, welcome! You’ve joined 9.4 million beneficiaries who receive comprehensive health and dental coverage. You can now connect to a network of military and civilian providers worldwide. Learning about your benefit will help you make the most of your coverage and take command of your health this year.

Choose or Change TRICARE Plans

For TRICARE Prime (including the US Family Health Plan) and TRICARE Select, you may only choose or change your enrollment when you or a family member experiences a Qualifying Life Event (QLE) or during the annual TRICARE Open Season. Other TRICARE plans offer continuous open enrollment.

When making an enrollment decision, how do you know which TRICARE plans are best for you and your family? Visit the TRICARE Plan Finder to determine which plan best meets your family’s needs. Remember that different family members may be eligible for different plans. You can also use the Compare Plans Tool to compare health plans side-by-side.

Find a Provider

TRICARE covers care offered by two types of TRICARE-authorized providers: network and non-network. To locate a provider, visit the TRICARE Find a Doctor Tool. Do you already know the type of provider you’re looking for? You can view provider directories for each of the TRICARE regions.

Know Your Costs for Care

Depending on who you are and the plan you have, you may pay out-of-pocket costs. Use the TRICARE Compare Cost Tool to view your costs and compare them with other plans. The TRICARE Costs and Fees Sheet also provides an overview of TRICARE plan costs.

Keep DEERS Updated

It’s important that you keep your contact information up-to-date in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). Anytime you experience a change or QLE, update DEERS You have several options for updating your information in DEERS (online, phone, mail). You must keep your information updated in DEERS to remain eligible for TRICARE coverage.

Learn more about TRICARE by exploring the information and resources on its website. And stay informed by signing up to get updates from TRICARE via email.

