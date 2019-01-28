25th ID CG speaks at USS Michael Monsoor commissioning

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2019) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General, 25th Infantry Division, gives his remarks during the commissioning ceremony of USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001). DDG 1001 is the second Zumwalt-class destroyer ship to enter the fleet. It is the first Navy combat ship named for fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner, Jr.)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5057975/uss-michael-monsoor-commissioned?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.

