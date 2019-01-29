Feb. 9, keiki invited to participate in Great Aloha Run

HONOLULU — Calling all keiki! Lace up your shoes and race for a great cause at the 2019 Hawai‘i Pacific Health Keiki Great Aloha Run! On Saturday, February 9, 2019, the Great Aloha Run and Carole Kai Charities will host Honolulu’s premier running event for kids while raising funds for local physical education and nutrition education programs.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 35th anniversary of the Great Aloha Run with our exciting and family friendly Keiki Great Aloha Run,” said Great Aloha Run Co-Founder Carole Kai Onouye. “This year’s race may feature a new course and new location, but participants are sure to enjoy the same level of fun and excitement as years past while raising much-needed funds for local school programs.”

Since the inaugural Keiki Great Aloha Run, over 2,200 children and their families from 166 schools have raised thousands of dollars to support physical activity and nutrition education programs. In 2018 alone, the race raised over $33,000 for school communities across the state.

“Hawai‘i Pacific Health is proud to support nutrition education and physical activities for elementary school children through the Keiki Great Aloha Run,” said Martha Smith, CEO of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, whose team of physicians, nurses and other health care professionals will be on hand at the event to provide medical support. “Creating a healthier Hawai‘i begins with our keiki, and this event is a great opportunity to educate them on the importance of physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle while also showing them how much fun it can be.”

New for 2019, the Keiki Great Aloha Run takes place at Ala Moana Beach Park along a one-mile course from the Magic Island concession stand to McCoy Pavilion. Every registrant will receive a t-shirt and a healthy morning snack.

Participants are invited to race in a variety of divisions, including Keiki (ages 5-12), Little Runner (ages 4 and under), and Adult (ages 12 and up). The registration deadline is Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 12:00 midnight HST. The entry donation is $20 for the Keiki and Adult divisions and $5 for the Little Runner division. Groups of 10 or more participants can select their school of choice to which $15 of every registration fee will be donated. Register online at https://events.com/r/en_US/ registration/2019-keiki-great- aloha-run-honolulu-february- 743478

The Hawai‘i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run will take place on Presidents’ Day weekend 2019, with three days of events including the two-day Sports, Health & Fitness Expo and the 8.15-mile race. For more information, visit GreatAlohaRun.com

Category: Community, Observances